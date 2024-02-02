Tata Elxsi's NEURON Wins 'Best Network Orchestration Solution in Telco' by Juniper Research

TATA Elxsi

02 Feb, 2024, 05:27 ET

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global leader in design and technology services, has been awarded Platinum Winner for the 'Best Network Orchestration Solution in TELCO' at the Future Digital Award by Juniper Research for its groundbreaking network automation product – NEURON. The award recognizes the very best products and platforms in the world for the telecom sector.

NEURON extends DevOps principles and the power of AI/ML to construct autonomous cloud-native networks for operators. The solution streamlines the lifecycle management of network elements, offers end-to-end orchestration for network deployments, leverages AI-powered observability for proactive monitoring, and automates tasks for streamlined and secure network operations.

"We are deeply honored to be the recipient of the Platinum Award from Juniper Research for 'Best Network Orchestration Solution in Telco'. NEURON represents a quantum leap in network management, empowering operators to unlock the full potential of 5G and beyond. Leveraging AI and automation, NEURON delivers significant cost savings to telcos while ensuring seamless, high-quality experiences for their customers. NEURON is the future-ready agile and intelligent platform of choice, as operators navigate the path towards zero-touch automation of planning, deploying, and managing networks, applications, and services," R. Rajagopalan, Chief Technology Officer at Tata Elxsi commented.

Serving millions of subscribers with 10,000+ virtualized network functions (VNFs/CNFs), NEURON integrates seamlessly with existing infrastructure, including IT, legacy systems, and OSS/BSS. This creates secure, multi-domain, multi-cloud networks that are easy to manage and deliver significant OPEX cost savings.

"NEURON unlocks network agility by enabling network operators with intelligent automation. It ensures zero vulnerability at the code level and API level security, allowing telcos to embrace digital transformation confidently," explained B. Ramesh Ramanathan, Principal Architect at Tata Elxsi and OSM TSC member ETSI Rapporteur.

Tata Elxsi is showcasing NEURON at the upcoming Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona. Meet the NEURON team at Hall 2 meeting rooms 2A53MR & 2A55MR.

About Tata Elxsi:

Tata Elxsi is among the world's leading design and technology services providers across industries, including Automotive, Broadcast, Communications, Healthcare and Transportation.

We are helping customers reimagine their products and services through design thinking and applying digital technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), Cloud, Mobility, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. For more information, visit www.tataelxsi.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742257/Tata_Elxsi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE TATA Elxsi

