Distinguished for Innovative Design Excellence in UI/UX and Product Design

BENGALURU, India, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Tata Elxsi, a global leader in design and technology services, has won two iF DESIGN AWARDs in User Experience Design, for its Sports and Entertainment OTT Experience solution, and Product Design, for the 'Aha!' Tea Vending Machine for Chaayos.

The competition was intense; over 11,000 entries were submitted from 72 countries. A jury of 132 independent design experts from all over the world handpicked the final winner.

Tata Elxsi’s Two Big Wins at iF DESIGN AWARD 2024

The Sports and Entertainment OTT Experience solution, developed by Tata Elxsi and recipient of the User Experience Design award, offers synchronised real-time data and user controls, enabling a seamless, premium sports viewing experience. The solution addresses the saturated streaming market by targeting millennials and Gen Z across diverse regions. The new solution streamlines multiple products into one platform, fostering brand loyalty and user engagement through AI-powered immersive ads and innovative monetisation opportunities.

Tata Elxsi developed the 'Aha!' tea vending machine for Chaayos, to bring authentic chai experiences to workplaces and academic institutions. Recently launched in the market, the 'Aha' machine is a one-of-a-kind, IoT-enabled device, catering to the Indian market, with up to 50 customisation options directly from users' phones. In a matter of less than 30 seconds, users can enjoy a freshly brewed cup of chai. Embracing sustainable design practices, Aha! stands out as a sustainability champion, crafting every cup with 100% natural ingredients and streamlining processes to reduce waste to less than 1%. This innovative solution was adjudged the winner in the Product Design category.

Mohit Malik, CTO, Chaayos, said, "Tata Elxsi's expertise in the vending category and their strong design team has been instrumental in elevating our next-gen machines to offer a much better customer experience. Their approach to design, usability and manufacturability has delivered the product that is not only visually appealing but high on consumer engagement. It is a great masterpiece that demonstrates the seamless integration of design, technology and consumer experience. We are thrilled with the outcome and proud of Tata Elxsi's recognition at the iF DESIGN AWARD 2024."

"Designing products that foster a strong affinity with users and embed sustainability has become essential. At Tata Elxsi, this approach allows our design teams to consistently deliver solutions that not only meet but exceed our clients' expectations. We are delighted that some of our work has been recognised at the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2024," Shyam Sunder B K, Chief Designer, Tata Elxsi.

"This recognition reaffirms our dedication to shaping the future of User Experience Design in the dynamic world of OTT platforms. Winning this prestigious award fuels our team's drive to keep revolutionising the streaming industry with fresh, captivating experiences," Utkarsh Biradar, Chief Designer, Experience at Tata Elxsi.

Each year, the world's oldest independent design organisation, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, organises the iF DESIGN AWARD, recognised as an arbiter of quality for excellent design since 1954. The award honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture, and interior architecture as well as professional concept, user experience (UX), and user interface (UI).

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is a fully integrated global design and technology consultancy, creating innovative products, services and experiences to build brands and help businesses grow. It has a multi-disciplinary team of over 13,000 design researchers, strategists, product, UX/UI designers, technologists, and engineers. Tata Elxsi helps clients globally to bring new ideas and award-winning products and services to market. For over 30 years, we have been helping brands differentiate and win.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2401543/Tata_Elxsi_iF_awards.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742257/Tata_Elxsi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE TATA Elxsi