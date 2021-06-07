Tata Group buys AccessBell's video business

AccessBell was founded in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Founders Martin Aguinis, Josh Payne, and Kamil Ali saw the need for integrated video solutions for applications like telehealth and worked quickly to bring a solution to market. This caught the attention of Tata Medical & Diagnostics, which was at that time considering various options for their virtual health consultation services.

"We realized that video consultations were increasing at drastic rates, yet video solutions did not integrate well directly into existing systems," said Martin Aguinis, co-founder and CEO.

"AccessBell's low-bandwidth, frictionless video solution allowed them to focus on what truly matters: delivering quality patient care," said Kamil Ali, co-founder and CTO.

AccessBell was part of the Pear VC summer accelerator program and had other investment firms involved including Decent Capital, Contour Ventures, University of Chicago, and the MBA Fund. After launch, it quickly grew to a 6-figure ARR with a video conferencing offering that had best-in-class performance across multiple measures. "From the minute our Accelerator started, it was clear that the founders at AccessBell were hustlers with great product vision. They seized the opportunity and acted quickly to build high-quality video tools," said Mar Hershenson, co-founder and managing partner at Pear Ventures.

"It's been a pleasure working with Tata Medical & Diagnostics & we believe that our video solution will play a pivotal role in their expansion plan," said Josh Payne, co-founder and COO. "We're excited to play a role in this important shift."

