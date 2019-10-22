Tata Harper Introduces a Potent New Supernaturals 2.0 Rebrand

School House undertook a strategic exploration that uncovered simple, powerful truths found in nature that inspired the look and feel of the packaging experience. Including a minimal-impact, air-tight custom glass componentry which maintains product efficacy and complements the airy, elevated quality of the luxury product.

Once unboxed, the yellow coloration, a play on the iconic Tata Harper green silhouette, reveals a tint of iridescent purple as the bottle hits the light, representing the most potent types of plants, whose purple pigments announce the power and ingredients they contain.

Inspired by the original prestige line from the pioneering brand, the packaging features fully custom detailing from bottle to outer shell while simultaneously celebrating the brand's foundational commitment to sustainability with completely recycled and upcycled materials and a sustainable process.

Tata Harper's Supernaturals line exists at the nexus of natural product and ultimate luxury and prestige. In considering the repackaging, School House began with a focus on the unboxing experience. The new package invites consumers to pull the internal secondary box out of its shell, revealing recycled vellum printed with text detailing Supernaturals' process and ingredients. Exposing the product, snug inside a recycled pulp, to air and light.

Through the subtle expression of the brand and a visual identity exploration, School House was able to produce an elegant design, with nuanced componentry, that commands attention and tells the story and strategy of what Supernaturals stands for, translated into an unparalleled process of customer interaction and exploration.

About School House

School House is an independent creative agency, founded by former LVMH Executive Christopher Skinner, specializing in cut-through strategy, engaging creative and immersive environments for the world's most in-demand beauty brands, leveraging their years of beauty experience to transform brands into truth-livers, driving measurable results and deeper consumer connection.

School House is built to mirror that of an in-house creative studio with dedicated talent across key creative disciplines needed in today's beauty market: brand and commercial strategy, branding and visual design, creative production, digital and social design, industrial design, visual merchandising and architectural design.

Select clients include Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, Kevyn Aucoin Beauty, Amore Pacific Luxury Group, Malin + Goetz, Tata Harper Skincare, L'Occitane en Provence, Clark's Botanicals, Eve Lom and Volition Beauty.

