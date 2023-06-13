Tata Motors Limited files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2023

News provided by

Tata Motors Ltd

13 Jun, 2023, 07:15 ET

MUMBAI, India, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Motors Limited (the "Company") (BSE: 500570) (BSE: 570001) (NSE: TATAMOTORS) (NSE: TATAMTRDVR) announces that it has on June 12, 2023 filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (the "Form 20-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").  The Form 20-F includes the Company's audited financial statements prepared under the International Financial Reporting Standards for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

The Form 20-F is available on the website of the Company at http://www.tatamotors.com/investor/sec-filing/ and can also be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. As mentioned on the Company's website, the holders of the Company's American Depositary Receipts can receive a hard copy of the Form 20-F and the complete audited financial statements, free of charge from the Company, upon submission of a request via an email addressed to [email protected].

About Tata Motors

Part of the USD 128 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited (BSE: 500570) (BSE: 570001) (NSE: TATAMOTORS) (NSE: TATAMTRDVR), a USD 42 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fuelled by state-of-the-art design and R&D centres located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. The company is pioneering India's Electric Vehicle (EV) transition and driving the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions by preparing a tailor-made product strategy, leveraging the synergy between the Group companies and playing an active role liasoning with the Government in developing the policy framework.

With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, Tata Motors' vehicles are marketed in Africa, Middle East, Latin America, South East Asia and SAARC countries. As of March 31, 2023, Tata Motors' operations inter alia includes 88 consolidated subsidiaries, 2 joint operations, 3 joint ventures and numerous equity-accounted associates, including their subsidiaries, in respect of which the company exercises significant influence.

To know more, please visit (www.tatamotors.com; also follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TataMotors)

Media Contact Information

Tata Motors Corporate Communications: +91 22-66657613 / [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2097045/Tata_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Tata Motors Ltd

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.