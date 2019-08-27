Tata Projects Trains Delegation From Sharjah Electricity & Water Authority

To be held in Delhi, the five-day training program that commenced on 26th August, 2019, consists of two batches involving 'Technical Program' and 'Leadership & Management Program'. Additionally, a training module will be administered by Tata Power Ltd.

This program is organized by SEWA Academy Head - the Chief Futurist Officer - Sulochana Battu in collaboration with TATA projects. Comprising of two batches, the training program has been designed by Tata Projects Ltd. The study material and schedule for the training program has been specifically created and tailor-made to meet the requirements of SEWA.

Speaking about this training program, Mr. Tenny Cherian, Chief Operating Officer – Quality Services, Tata Projects Ltd, said, "We are delighted to design and organize this training program for the SEWA delegation. It is our endeavour to ensure that this training program further enhances the efficiency, know-how, and productivity of the participants from SEWA. In addition, we are certain that such training programs will enhance interoperability between manpower and systems of both companies."

Mr. Sandeep Gandhi, Assistant Vice President – Quality Services, Tata Projects Ltd, stated, "We feel that this training program will enable the SEWA participants to understand their strengths and capabilities thereby enabling them to perform to their optimum levels. In today's increasingly globalized business environment, it is important to share know-how and learn from each other – this not only enriches one's own knowledge but further strengthens relationships leading to overall growth."

India has historically enjoyed robust relations with the UAE – which includes various facets such as cultural, religious and trade. In fact, the UAE recently bestowed upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi the 'Order of Zayed' - the UAE's highest civilian award. Hence, this training program with one of the UAE's most renowned utility companies such as SEWA will definitely strengthen India's strong connect with the UAE, especially in the critical areas of knowledge sharing and training.

