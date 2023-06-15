Tata Sons North America and First Book Distribute 35,000 books to New Jersey Communities

News provided by

First Book

15 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

15-year partnership reaches 550,000 book milestone, celebrates decade and a half of supporting educators and serving children in need

MAHWAH, N.J., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Tata Sons North America and First Book successfully distributed more than 35,000 books to New Jersey educators. With nearly 200 educators in attendance, this abundance of free, high-quality books will flow into the northern New Jersey community, ensuring students across the region have access to essential reading materials that help put New Jersey's students on a path for academic and future success.

"Since the founding of our group, we have upheld the commitment of giving back to the community," said Michael McCabe, Resident Director, Tata Sons North America. "We are proud to continue to build on that commitment and share the power of reading with students across New Jersey.  Our longstanding partnership with First Book, supported by numerous Tata volunteers, continues to have a positive impact on educators and students across North America."

Tata Sons North America and First Book, the largest online network of educators serving children in need, have been working hand in hand since 2008 to eliminate existing barriers to education. Together, for the last 15 years, they have distributed more than 550,000 books to educators serving kids in need. Tata Sons North America and First Book have been able to impact hundreds of thousands of educators, kids, and communities across the U.S. and Canada. Through this dynamic partnership, Tata Sons North America engages Tata employees in volunteerism to activate community events, reading celebrations, and even provide in-kind support and services to advance the First Book mission.

"New Jersey educators, like so many others across the country, have had to combat the educational barriers and shoulder the financial burden of limited resources and expanding book deserts," said Dana Bond, SVP of Strategic Alliances of First Book. "Every student deserves quality education, which begins with the foundational literacy skills that set young learners on a path to becoming future leaders. With the generous support of Tata Sons North America, First Book is proud to support Title I educators in New Jersey and help make school, home, and classroom libraries flourish for all students."

Visit us here to learn more about this partnership and how you can support Title I educators in your area.

Media Contact:
Ian Kenison
[email protected]

SOURCE First Book

Tata Sons North America y First Book entregan 35,000 libros a las comunidades de Nueva Jersey

