Tata Technologies secures SAP PartnerEdge Sell authorization, helps strengthen enterprise and AI-led transformation capabilities

DETROIT, Mich., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Technologies Limited (BSE: 544028) (NSE: TATATECH), a leading global product engineering and digital services company, today announced it has secured SAP PartnerEdge Sell authorization across the United States & India. This milestone expands Tata Technologies' strategic role within the broader SAP ecosystem, enabling the company to deliver end to end enterprise solutions from sales and adoption to implementation and value realization.

Tata Technologies secures SAP PartnerEdge Sell authorization across India and the US to strengthen enterprise digital transformation capabilities

The SAP PartnerEdge Sell authorization marks a significant evolution in Tata Technologies' go-to-market strategy, shifting from a services-led to a solution-led, outcome-driven model. Under this approach, Tata Technologies leads end-to-end customer engagements across advisory, cloud ERP transformation, solution design, and the realization of business outcomes.

This authorization strengthens Tata Technologies' ability to accelerate enterprise wide transformation powered by the SAPBusiness Suite portfolio. The company will enable customers to modernize their digital core with SAP Cloud ERP, supporting real-time, data-driven decision-making and scalable processes aligned with SAP's vision of the Autonomous Enterprise.

With a proven track record in manufacturing, Tata Technologies helps global OEMs and enterprises reduce implementation risk and accelerate SAP Cloud ERP migrations, ensuring a single partner across the SAP journey, from advisory and business case development through implementation and value realization.

As part of this collaboration, Tata Technologies will help organizations harness SAP Business AI, embedding AI driven capabilities into enterprise workflows, including Joule, SAP's AI-enabled business assistant, to boost productivity, automate processes, and accelerate decision making.

Connecting directly to SAP Business AI Platform, Tata Technologies empowers enterprises to integrate, and innovate across their SAP landscapes, unlocking data driven insights and enabling innovation while maintaining a resilient core.

Aligned with SAP's Clean Core strategy, Tata Technologies helps organizations to adopt innovations without legacy disruption, ensuring standardized, upgrade stable environments that are agile, scalable, and future ready.

Mr. Warren Harris, MD & CEO, Tata Technologies, said, "The future belongs to enterprises that innovate faster, operate smarter, and scale sustainably. Expanding our SAP PartnerEdge partnership with a Sell authorization enables us to deliver transformative solutions that help customers reimagine their businesses and stay ahead in a digital world."

This authorization reinforces Tata Technologies' position as a trusted global transformation partner.

About Tata Technologies

Tata Technologies (BSE: 544028, NSE: TATATECH) is a global product engineering and digital services company helping manufacturers design, develop, and deliver better products. The company partners with global OEMs and enterprises across automotive, aerospace, industrial heavy machinery, and other manufacturing sectors.

Driven by its vision of #EngineeringABetterWorld, Tata Technologies enables enterprises to innovate faster and deliver differentiated customer experiences through engineering excellence and digital transformation.

With deep domain expertise in Embedded Systems and Software Solutions, Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) Services, and Digital Enterprise Solutions, Tata Technologies helps enterprises accelerate time-to-market, optimize product development costs, improve operational efficiency, and build smarter, safer, and more sustainable products.

For more information, visit www.tatatechnologies.com

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SOURCE Tata Technologies