TATAA Biocenter - the most comprehensive CRO for microRNA analysis

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TATAA Biocenter, a leading CRO of molecular analysis services, announces it has become a certified service provider for RealSeq Biosciences, a developer of innovative sequencing solutions for microRNA analysis.

This collaboration will bring considerable benefits to scientific researchers by providing access to a comprehensive range of molecular analysis services, including RealSeq Biosciences' cutting-edge small RNA sequencing technology.

As a service provider for RealSeq Biosciences, TATAA Biocenter will offer a full range of sequencing services, including RNA/small RNA sequencing, single-cell RNA/small RNA sequencing, and transcriptomics, using RealSq Biosciences' proprietary technology. The partnership will enhance TATAA Biocenter's existing bioanalytical service offerings and provide researchers with access to the latest sequencing solutions.

"We are excited to become a certified service provider for RealSeq Biosciences and offer our customers access to their innovative sequencing technology, which is particularly suitable for microRNA profiling," said Mikael Kubista, CEO of TATAA Biocenter. "It perfectly complements our own Two-Tailed PCR technology for ultrasensitive targeted microRNA analysis and our HTG Molecular platform for extraction free targeted microRNA profiling, making us the most comprehensive provider of microRNA analysis services globally."

RealSeq Biosciences' technology brings many advantages over traditional RNA/small RNA sequencing methods, including increased accuracy, reduced error rates, and enhanced sensitivity. The technology is ideal for applications such as gene expression analysis, mutation detection, and pathway analysis.

"We are pleased to announce that TATAA Biocenter will join the inaugural cohort of Certified RealSeq® Service Providers. TATAA, a global leading service provider, has the technical expertise and innovative position that we feel is required to support RealSeq® small RNA NGS service projects," said Sergio Barberan-Soler, Co-founder/CEO RealSeq Biosciences.

The partnership will benefit researchers across a wide range of industries, including academia, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and more. The companies plan to collaborate on a range of projects and explore new applications for their combined technologies.

"We are super excited about the opportunity to partner with TATAA in the RNA/small RNA sequencing space and look forward to supporting their RNA service business opportunities," said Anne Scholz, Co-founder/COO, RealSeq Biosciences.

Contact for more info:

Martin Cooke, TATAA Biocenter, Marketing & Comms Specialist.

Email: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Tataa Biocenter