TATAA Biocenter promotes Sofia Adolfsson to Scientific Officer and Head of Bioinformatics

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TATAA Biocenter AB (the "Company" or "TATAA"), a leading global CRO for high-quality molecular analysis, announced the promotion of Sofia Adolfsson to Head of Bioinformatics and Scientific Officer. In her new role, Sofia will support the Company's leadership team in its continued growth and long-term ambitions. She will spearhead the advancement of TATAA's offerings in the realm of precision medicine, define strategic objectives and execute the implementation of new technologies for the Company.

Sofia earned her PhD in 2009 from ETH Zurich and has a broad research background in many disciplines, spanning from evolutionary biology to cancer diagnostics. Sofia previously held roles at the Uppsala University, the Karolinska Institutet, and Lund University before joining TATAA Biocenter in 2021 as Head of Bioinformatics.

"Sofia has been an invaluable member of our team since she joined us in 2021," said Mathias Hallin, CEO of TATAA Biocenter. "We are thrilled to promote her to this new role and are confident that she will continue to drive innovation and deliver exceptional results for our company and the biopharmaceutical industry as a whole."

