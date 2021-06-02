TaTaTu Launches to Create the Sharing Economy of Data

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TaTaTu launches to create the first sharing economy of data on their social media platform, available on desktop, Apple App Store and Android.

TaTaTu represents the future of social media by putting the power back in the hands of the people who use it. By rewarding the consumer for each of their online actions, TaTaTu allows users to be recognized for their commitment of time and activities performed in the app.

TaTaTu

TaTaTu rewards users for their activities on the platform with TTU coins. For every action taken on the app - messaging, commenting, watching a video, posting a photo, etc. - the user earns rewards that are redeemed in the app's e-commerce store or auctions for products, celebrity and lifestyle experiences, and more.

"I started the company because I believe that in the world where we live today, simply connecting via the Internet for free is not enough anymore. The user, as a viewer, is part of the creation of the value also he/she must be rewarded in the same way you reward the content producer or the other stakeholders involved," says Andrea Iervolino, CEO and Founder of TaTaTu.

How TaTaTu Works:

1.) Visit the website: https://www.tatatu.com and create your account by entering your email address and selecting your password. Then, you are ready to start earning rewards!

You can also download the app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Links below:

Apple App Store: https://apple.co/3x6u9CD

Google Play: https://bit.ly/3aorRF2

2.) Post photos, videos, and more to earn TTU coins. These are reward points that can be redeemed only on TaTaTu. As consumers use the platform, they will automatically gain the TTU Coins for their actions.

3.) Invite friends to use the platform to earn more redeemable TTU Coins.

4.) Redeem the TTU Coins in TaTaTu's online e-commerce shop here:

https://ecommerce.tatatu.com.

5.) You can also redeem TTU Coins in the TaTaTu auctions to bid for special prizes, celebrity experiences, and more.

TaTaTu includes a wide range of app functionality such as posting and viewing images and videos, engaging with friends (liking, sharing, commenting, direct messages), calling and video calling, watching movies, live streaming, creating content, and more. It is a comprehensive platform that includes key functions all in one place.

Also, the app is committed to building community and promoting social good. Users can give their TTU to other users and to participating charitable organizations.

About TaTaTu:

TaTaTu is the first sharing economy of data. The Company is the first social media platform that rewards users with TTU coins for viewing content and for social media activities. Users can watch video content, post photos and videos, and earn even more TTU when someone likes, comments, views, or shares a post or when users receive a call or message from a friend. TaTaTu offers its community auctions giving users a chance to win must-have prizes by bidding using TTU. Also, users can redeem TTU in the e-commerce store for products and experiences. At the launch of TaTaTu, the platform is available in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tiffany Woo

Press Pass LA PR + Social for TaTaTu

[email protected]

(310) 817-0230

Related Images

tatatu-app-screenshot.jpg

TaTaTu App Screenshot

SOURCE TaTaTu