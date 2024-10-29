Bioconverted stevia Reb M developed to ensure security of high-quality stevia supply at scale

LONDON and BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Rooted in a joint commitment to accelerate sugar reduction, Tate & Lyle PLC (Tate & Lyle or the Company), a world leader in ingredient solutions for healthier food and beverages, and Manus, a leading bioalternatives scale-up platform, today announced a strategic partnership, known as The Natural Sweetener Alliance, to expand access to natural sugar reduction solutions. The first ingredient to be jointly introduced is stevia Reb M, marking the first large-scale commercialisation of an all-Americas-sourced, manufactured, and bioconverted stevia Reb M ingredient.

Tate & Lyle and Manus partner to expand access to all-Americas-sourced and manufactured stevia Reb M (CNW Group/Tate & Lyle North America)

Researched, developed, and scaled by Manus, this stevia Reb M is manufactured at Manus' large-scale BioFacility in Augusta, Georgia – the only large-scale stevia bioconversion capacity in the U.S. – and leverages Manus' existing all-Americas supply chain, from stevia leaf, extraction, and bioconversion to final ingredient. Offering complete control and traceability, this novel source enhances supply chain security and reliability for customers and paves the way for other innovative stevia ingredient solutions.

Tate & Lyle will bring its many years of stevia research and development, deep sensory, applications, nutrition, and regulatory expertise to the partnership, enabling the development of further innovative ingredients and solutions to meet customers' sweetening needs as well as access to its global customers.

Nick Hampton, Tate & Lyle's CEO explained:

"We are delighted to partner with Manus and to combine our extensive capabilities and expertise to provide customers with access to high-quality bioconverted stevia Reb, sourced and manufactured in the Americas. This partnership, which represents a further strengthening of our sugar reduction offering, will enable us to create new and innovative solutions for customers and help them meet growing consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink."

Ajikumar "Aji" Parayil, Manus' Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Enabled by Manus' advanced bioalternatives scale-up platform and powered by Tate & Lyle's global reach, I am thrilled to see two market leaders join forces to form The Natural Sweetener Alliance. Together, we will accelerate innovation, secure supply, and grow the global natural sweeteners market, driving down sugar consumption and making healthier, high-quality options accessible worldwide."

Abigail Storms, Tate & Lyle's SVP Fibre and Sweetener Platform, added:

"Now our customers will benefit from more flexible, expanded supply chain sourcing and the highest quality of stevia in the market. We are setting the standard together for Reb M and its expanded use across food and beverage categories in all regions, as we partner to deliver on sugar reduction goals. This Reb M is the result of stevia leaf grown extracted and bioconverted within the Americas, optimising the end-to-end supply chain and thereby supporting local economies and communities."

Christine Santos, Manus' Chief Technology Officer, said:

"Manus, as the leading bioalternatives scale-up platform, continues to push the boundaries of industrial biotechnology, progressing and scaling sustainable solutions that improve both health and the environment. With The Natural Sweetener Alliance, we look forward to further expanding our ingredient portfolio to meet customer and consumer needs globally for natural sugar reduction solutions."

About Tate & Lyle PLC:

Supported by our 160-year history of ingredient innovation, we partner with customers to provide consumers with healthier and tastier choices when they eat and drink. We are proud that millions of people around the world consume products containing our ingredients every day.

Through our expertise in sweetening, fortiﬁcation, and texture, we develop ingredient solutions which reduce sugar, calories, and fat, add ﬁbre and protein, and provide texture and stability in categories including beverages, dairy, bakery, snacks, soups, sauces, and dressings.

We have more than 3,300 employees working in around 58 locations in 39 countries, serving customers across 121 countries. Science, Solutions, Society is our brand promise and how we will achieve our purpose of Transforming Lives Through the Science of Food. By living our purpose, we believe we can successfully grow our business and have a positive impact on society. We live our purpose in three ways, by supporting healthy living, building thriving communities and caring for our planet.

Tate & Lyle is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TATE.L. American Depositary Receipts trade under TATYY. In the year to 31 March 2024, Tate & Lyle revenue from continuing operations totaled £1.65 billion. For more information, please visit www.tateandlyle.com or follow Tate & Lyle on LinkedIn , X (Twitter) , Facebook or YouTube

About Manus

Manus is the world's leading bioalternatives scale-up platform. We work with companies across industries and value chains to accelerate the transition to bioalternatives – better performing and more sustainable versions of complex molecules traditionally sourced from plants, animals, or fossil fuels.

Visit www.manusbio.com to learn more about how Manus is accelerating the transition to bioalternatives.

