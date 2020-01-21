Tate Engineering Acquires Site Support Services, Inc.

BALTIMORE, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alec Baker, President and CEO of Tate Engineering, headquartered in Baltimore, MD, announced the acquisition of Site Support Services on January 21, 2020.

Site Support Services

Since 1986, Site Support Services (SSS), A Liebert-Vertiv Group Thermal & Power Solutions Service Partner and precision cooling and power solutions specialist, has been providing leading edge service support, preventative maintenance and installations for mission critical applications and data centers. SSS also supports telecommunications, MRI & bio-technology/medical facilities, commercial HVAC and electrical systems, power conditioning/UPS and generator systems. Serving Maryland, Baltimore, Northern Virginia, West VA, Washington DC, Delaware and PA.

Alec Baker commented, "The combination of Tate Engineering and SSS is a perfect fit for our mission of providing trusted mechanical expertise and service to our customers. This will allow us to offer maintenance, repair, and mechanical system solutions that meet all of our customers equipment room needs. We couldn't be more pleased to offer the combined strengths of both companies to our entire customer base."

R. Donald Mellinger, CEO & Owner of Site Support Services said, "I believe Tate Engineering is the perfect synergistic fit for us and our customers. Our cultures and relational values are very similar.

Tate understands the value of the Mission Critical Services and the importance of satisfying the urgent requirements of our mutual customer bases. SSS customers will now have access to a much broader and more diverse array of product and service offerings as we grow together. Most importantly, our long-term commitment to our customer relationships, focus on safety and the high value we place on our team members are shared by both companies. This new and exciting journey will open up opportunities for all of us to grow and succeed! I am grateful for our clients, associates and every SSS team member I've had the honor, pleasure and privilege of serving over the past 33 years and am looking forward to continuing these relationships in my new role as a part of the Tate Engineering family."

Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

About Tate Engineering

Tate Engineering is one of the most trusted providers of service and equipment in the Mid-Atlantic through our excellent customer service, superior products & world-class team of associates for over 95 years. Tate Engineering operates under the concept: "The Right People, The Right Solution, Right Now!" Our goal is to offer energy savings and green solutions for mechanical systems, which include Boilers, HVAC, Air Compressors, Pumps and Filtration Systems. For more information, please visit: www.tate.com

SOURCE Tate Engineering Systems, Inc.

Related Links

www.tate.com

