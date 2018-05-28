At the floor level we focus on bypass airflow, defined as any supply airflow that circumvents the perforated panel at the front of the rack and enters the airstream without benefit to the equipment inside the rack. Bypass airflow is often the result of unsealed floor penetrations, and Tate provides a variety of Surface and Integral grommets that allow penetrations to be sealed before or after the installation of power or communications cabling. Legacy data centers are often challenged by random floor penetrations that are trapped beneath mechanical and electrical equipment, and for those situations, Tate provides custom, single-sided grommets that can seal a variety of penetrations.

No matter what the situation is for your specific data center, Tate is your expert for sealing and managing airflow. For more information on our technical services, or to schedule an audit of your data center airflow, visit our Project Support page.

Learn more about Tate Airflow Management Accessories

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tate-examines-sealing-air-leakage-from-a-raf-system-in-the-data-center-environment-300655117.html

SOURCE Tate

Related Links

www.tateinc.com

