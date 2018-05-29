Tate Investigates RAF Finishes and the Grid Look

With Tate's dedication to innovation, there are more options than ever before – from multi-piece porcelain designs, to engineered options such as curved transitions – to help you achieve the look you want, without sacrificing the accessibility, flexibility, and reconfigurability of the access floor.

Multi-piece porcelain designs consist of multiple pieces of individually edge-banded porcelain tile that are available in almost unlimited style and color combinations and are laminated to a single ConCore access floor panel. The individual pieces of porcelain can be the same or contrasting colors, and likewise the edge banding can be similar in tone or different to appear more like grout lines. The combination of the different sizes and shades of porcelain create the illusion of one custom tiled surface, and has been used on projects for several recent high-profile clients including Salesforce (Salesforce East) and Northwestern University (Kellogg School of Management).

Another way to achieve a less modular look is with the use of custom panels. Tate's design team will work with architects and designers to create curved transitions that cut across panels and sweep across a room, emphasizing the curves of the seam between the two types of finish. It is also possible to sandblast patterns that cut across multiple floor panels, highlighting the unique finish rather than the panel edges.

While the traditional modular look of access floors is a classic aesthetic option, it's helpful to know that there are options when your project calls for that look to be minimized. There are a number of access floor options that can expand the range of possibilities for designers and architects, marrying stunning and beautiful finishes to the practical considerations of access floors.

Find out more today by visiting our website or asking to speak with a member of our dedicated sales team.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tate-investigates-raf-finishes-and-the-grid-look-300655223.html

SOURCE Tate

Related Links

http://www.tateinc.com

