Tatiana Bonnefoi to Join Purse Power, Inc. as its Board Chair

EDMOND, Okla., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Purse Power, Inc , announces that Tatiana Bonnefoi will be joining this woman-owned and women-led start-up technology company as its board chair. Ms. Bonnefoi is the global supply manager for Apple where she focuses on taking new products into mass production. Bonnefoi holds master's degrees in mechanical engineering and business from MIT. Prior to joining Apple, Ms. Bonnefoi was a Senior Associate with PwC Consulting and a supply chain management intern with General Electric. Ms. Bonnefoi is based in Silicon Valley.

"We are thrilled to have Tatiana joining our board. Her knowledge of the global technology industry, business best practices and operational excellence will bring highly valuable expertise to the team. Martha Burger, our illustrious board chair, will be stepping down at the end of the year. Ms. Burger's support and contributions have been invaluable to Purse Power's creation and launch and we will always be deeply grateful for her counsel and leadership." states Donna Miller, CEO of Purse Power Inc.

Purse Power's mission is to create greater economic equality and safety for women and girls. We provide a platform for women to use their massive purchasing power to drive positive change. Our directory of women-owned and women-led businesses is rapidly becoming one of the largest of its kind in the world. By helping shoppers to find and buy from companies that actively support women and by working to create one of the largest funding streams in the country to reduce domestic violence, Purse Power is poised to shatter glass ceilings and change lives. For more information about Purse Power, visit us at pursepower.com.

