Tatsoft Launches FrameworX AI Designer: The Biggest Shift in SCADA Development in 30 Years

HOUSTON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tatsoft today launched FrameworX AI Designer, the first industrial development platform where AI builds complete SCADA and IIoT solutions from natural-language specifications, directly inside the live Designer IDE.

A skilled SCADA engineer spends 60 to 70 percent of project time on repetitive configuration. Tag databases, display building, alarm setup, historian schemas. FrameworX AI Designer eliminates that work. An engineer provides a single prompt, and AI creates UNS tags, communication channels, device nodes, alarms, displays, and historian configuration. Every change appears in the Designer in real time.

"This is the biggest shift in SCADA development in 30 years," said Marc Taccolini, CEO of Tatsoft. "We gave AI a seat at the engineering desk."

FrameworX AI Designer includes 18 purpose-built tools covering 73 configuration schemas across the full development lifecycle. A 500-tag database that takes two days is completed in 30 minutes. A 20-screen project that takes three weeks is done in one.

Overall project timelines are reduced by 40 to 50 percent.

The platform exposes every .NET namespace and every configuration object to AI agents through the Model Context Protocol (MCP). AI reads and writes the same config tables that engineers use through the Designer UI. No data leaves the local environment. AI agents follow the same role-based permissions as any human user.

FrameworX AI Designer is available today as part of FrameworX 10.1 at no additional cost. The Designer is free to download with unlimited tags and all modules included. AI integration works with Claude Desktop, Claude Code, Cursor, GitHub Copilot, and any MCP-compatible client. Setup takes five minutes.

Tatsoft also announced FrameworX Community Edition, a permanently free runtime for projects up to 100 tags with all modules and connectors included. Registration is available inside the product.

About Tatsoft

Tatsoft builds FrameworX, a unified SCADA, HMI, and Historian platform with 30+ years of domain expertise, 5,000+ deployments, and 100+ native connectors. Learn more at tatsoft.com .

