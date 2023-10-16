Tattoo Removal Market to increase by USD 117.09 million between 2022 to 2027 | Dermatology clinics to be the major contributing segment - Technavio

The tattoo removal market size is expected to grow by USD 117.09 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.58% during the forecast period. Growing tattoo regret and dissatisfaction are notably driving the tattoo removal market. However, factors such as potential side effects related to tattoo removal may impede market growth. The market is segmented by End-user (Dermatology clinics, Medical spas, and beauty centers ), Type (Laser, Surgical, Creams, and Others ), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tattoo Removal Market 2023-2027
Key Segment Analysis

By end-user, the dermatology clinics segment is significant during the forecast period. It is a specialized medical facility that focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of various skin conditions. Furthermore, they are equipped with advanced laser and energy equipment, and they employ trained dermatologists and medical professionals to perform tattoo removal procedures.

Geographical Market Analysis 

By geography, North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The well-established healthcare system, the presence of well-known market players, and increased investment in R&D activities in the region drive the tattoo removal market in North America during the forecast period. 

Company Insights 
The tattoo removal market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:
AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers Ltd., Astanza Laser, Bausch Health Companies Inc., BISON Medical, Candela Corp., Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, DEKA M.E.L.A. S.r.l., Dimyth, EBOS Medical Devices Australia Pty Ltd., El.En. S.p.A., Fotona d.o.o, Jeisys Medical Inc., LINLINE Medical Systems, Lumenis Be Ltd., Lutronic Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Quanta System S.p.A., Venus Concept Inc.

Tattoo Removal Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.58%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 117.09 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.42

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers Ltd., Astanza Laser, Bausch Health Companies Inc., BISON Medical, Candela Corp., Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, DEKA M.E.L.A. S.r.l., Dimyth, EBOS Medical Devices Australia Pty Ltd., El.En. S.p.A., Fotona d.o.o, Jeisys Medical Inc., LINLINE Medical Systems, Lumenis Be Ltd., Lutronic Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Quanta System S.p.A., and Venus Concept Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-users

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

