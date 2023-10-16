Tattoo Removal Market to increase by USD 117.09 million between 2022 to 2027 | Dermatology clinics to be the major contributing segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tattoo removal market size is expected to grow by USD 117.09 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.58% during the forecast period. Growing tattoo regret and dissatisfaction are notably driving the tattoo removal market. However, factors such as potential side effects related to tattoo removal may impede market growth. The market is segmented by End-user (Dermatology clinics, Medical spas, and beauty centers ), Type (Laser, Surgical, Creams, and Others ), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tattoo Removal Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

By end-user, the dermatology clinics segment is significant during the forecast period. It is a specialized medical facility that focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of various skin conditions. Furthermore, they are equipped with advanced laser and energy equipment, and they employ trained dermatologists and medical professionals to perform tattoo removal procedures. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View Free PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

By geography, North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The well-established healthcare system, the presence of well-known market players, and increased investment in R&D activities in the region drive the tattoo removal market in North America during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The tattoo removal market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers Ltd., Astanza Laser, Bausch Health Companies Inc., BISON Medical, Candela Corp., Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, DEKA M.E.L.A. S.r.l., Dimyth, EBOS Medical Devices Australia Pty Ltd., El.En. S.p.A., Fotona d.o.o, Jeisys Medical Inc., LINLINE Medical Systems, Lumenis Be Ltd., Lutronic Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Quanta System S.p.A., Venus Concept Inc.

View Free PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Tattoo Removal Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.58% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 117.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

