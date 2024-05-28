Tattoo Removal Market to Reach $4.0 Billion, Globally, by 2035 at 19.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

May 28, 2024, 03:26 ET
Increasing tattoo popularity, advancements in laser technology and professional and social factors drive the growth of the global tattoo removal market.
PORTLAND, Ore., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Tattoo Removal Market By Procedures (Laser Procedure, Surgical Procedure, Creams, Others) and End User (Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035 ". According to the report, the global tattoo removal market was valued at $0.5 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $4.0 billion by 2035, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.1% from 2024 to 2035.
Request Sample of the Report on Tattoo Removal Market Forecast 2035- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3537
Prime determinants of growth
Growing advancements in tattoo removal technologies and presence of key players are the factors that drive the growth of the global tattoo removal market. However, high cost of tattoo removal procedures is anticipated to hinder market growth. On the contrary, a rise in healthcare expansion is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the tattoo removal market during the forecast period.
Report coverage & details
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Forecast Period
|
2024–2035
|
Base Year
|
2023
|
Market Size In 2023
|
$0.5 Billion
|
Market Size In 2035
|
$4.0 Billion
|
CAGR
|
19.10 %
|
No. Of Pages in Report
|
275
|
Segments Covered
|
Procedure, End User and Region
|
Regional Scope
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA
|
Drivers
|
Increasing Tattoo Popularity
|
Advancements In Laser Technology
|
Professional And Social Factors
|
Opportunities
|
Growth Opportunity in Emerging Markets
|
Restraints
|
High Cost of Tattoo Removal
Have a Question? Connect to our Analyst- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/3537
The laser procedure segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period
Based on procedure, the laser procedure segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, accounting for almost two-thirds of the global tattoo removal market revenue and is projected to register highest CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to key factors such as increase in demand for laser technology, shift in preference of individuals toward laser tattoo removal rather than surgical removals, and various advantages offered by laser procedures which have made it a safer and reliable tattoo removal technique
The dermatology clinics segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period
Based on end user, the dermatology clinics segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, accounting for four-fifths of the global tattoo removal market revenue and is projected to register highest CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period. This is attributed to preference among individuals for clinics, owing to availability of advanced equipment for tattoo removal as compared to hospitals and other end users and rise in number of tattoo removal clinics across the globe. Moreover, tattoo removal procedures in clinics offer advantages such as presence of skilled professional ensuring minimal scarring, avoidance of wounds, and no loss of skin texture during or after the removal treatment.
For Purchase Enquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3537
Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2035
Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for two-fifths of the global tattoo removal market revenue and is projected to register highest CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by increasing disposable income, rising awareness of aesthetic procedures, and the availability of advanced technologies. Additionally, cultural shifts and changing beauty standards in the region contribute to heightened demand for aesthetic treatments, including tattoo removal services.
Leading Market Players
- Sisram Medical (Alma Lasers)
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Soliton, Inc.
- Cynosure
- Candela Corporation.
- Lumenis Ltd.
- Fotona
- Berry Global Group, Inc
The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global tattoo removal market. These players have adopted different strategies such as procedure launch, procedure development, and procedure approval to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, procedure portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.
AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research
AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.
Get access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access
About Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact
David Correa
1209 Orange Street,
Corporation Trust Center,
Wilmington, New Castle,
Delaware 19801 USA.
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
Int'l: +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
[email protected]
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on: LinkedIn
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Allied Market Research
Share this article