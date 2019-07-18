Tattoo'd America Pop-Up Attraction is Extending its Run Through the Summer

LAS VEGAS, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you haven't made it to Las Vegas's Tattoo'd America yet, you're in luck. The pop-up exhibit has been so successful, it's extending its run for another 6 weeks.



The pop-up attraction, which celebrates all things Tattoo, has been met with unwavering support and excitement. It will now run through the end of August.

Spice of Life - Tattoo Diversity Dive into the Ink Pool - Largest Ball Pit in Vegas

Tattoo'd America presents the art, lifestyle and sex appeal of tattoo through 21 interactive installations. The attraction's immersive and purposefully made-for-Instagram experiences—are designed to delight both tattooed and non-tattooed guests. Current experiences include:

500 works of art from World's 100 most renowned tattoo artists

40 clones tattooed to showcase the diversity, history and artistry of tattoo

An Ink Pool Party—a tattoo-themed ball pit for grown-ups.

3-D full-body mapping, which turns a guest into a canvas for tattoo projections.

A confetti-and-pillow-fight darkroom.

A Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum museum-within-a-museum

The Orgasm Dome containing ultra-sexy, tattooed clones

"My Tattoo, My Story ," an installation powered by visitors' own personal stories about their tattoos.

Tattoo'd America also features an Ink Lab, a live semi-permanent tattoo studio powered by inkbox™ where guests can choose custom tattoo designs for temporary application. An in-house live tattoo parlor featuring visiting artists from all over the country, and is open for traditional tattoos.

Tattoo'd America is open every day from 1pm to 10pm. General admission is $29; Nevada residents with ID pay $18. Tattoo Packages are available. To purchase tickets, click here.

ABOUT TATTOO'D AMERICA

Tattoo'd America, the first interactive experience at Pop Vegas located at The LINQ Promenade. it celebrates the art, lifestyle and sex appeal of tattoo. In a dazzlingly visual "funhouse" atmosphere, Tattoo'd America encompasses 21 interactive experiences and 500 works of art. Onsite services include live tattooing by guest artists as well as semi-permanent tattoos from inkbox™. For more information, visit http://tattoodamerica.com, and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @tattoodamerica. Related: video

ABOUT THE LINQ PROMENADE

The LINQ Promenade is the world-renowned, award-winning open-air district featuring more than 30 unique entertainment, retail and dining experiences. The LINQ Promenade also plays host to a variety of special events, festivals and parades throughout the year. Find @LINQPromenade on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

