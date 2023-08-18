TAU Systems Upgrades University of Texas Tabletop Laser to a Peak Power of 40 Terawatts and Debuts its Particle Accelerator

News provided by

TAU Systems

18 Aug, 2023, 12:10 ET

Download high res imagery

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAU Systems, the producer of ultrafast, compact laser-plasma accelerators, today announced the successful upgrade of the existing University of Texas Tabletop Terawatt Laser (UT3), to a new and improved performance for powering a compact particle accelerator. The upgraded UTdriver laser now produces ultrashort pulses with a peak power of 40 terawatts.

Continue Reading
TAU Systems Upgrades University of Texas Tabletop Laser to a Peak Power of 40 Terawatts and Debuts its Particle Accelerator
TAU Systems Upgrades University of Texas Tabletop Laser to a Peak Power of 40 Terawatts and Debuts its Particle Accelerator

The upgrade is part of a collaboration between TAU and University of Texas at Austin to jointly develop the fundamental elements of laser-plasma interactions, advancing the science and technology of compact accelerator systems and advanced light sources, with the goal of making these tools widely available to a broad range of end-users and industry.

The upgraded UT3 reaches almost twice the energy of its predecessor. The upgrade was done jointly by personnel from TAU Systems and UT Austin, with the necessary components from the Thales Laser company. TAU has already shown the new potential of the facility through the successful laser-driven acceleration of electrons in an all-new TAU-designed beamline.

The system will now be used for the development of compact and novel laser-wakefield accelerators, and EUV and X-ray light sources for applications in the semiconductor industry, material science, battery technology, medical imaging and more.

Bjorn Manuel Hegelich, CEO of TAU Systems and a professor in UT's Physics Department, said of the new capabilities of the UT3, "Having successfully completed this important UT3 upgrade we are looking forward to pushing the engineering frontiers of laser-driven particle accelerators. It will enable us to develop new imaging capabilities for users both from within and from outside UT."

Prof. Mike Downer, Distinguished Professor of Physics at UT Austin, echoed this sentiment, saying, "The new research capabilities enabled by this upgrade are exciting, and we look forward to furthering the development of compact electron accelerators and 21st century X-ray sources."

Christine Dixon Thiesing, UT Austin's Associate Vice President for Discovery to Impact, commented on the successful partnership between the university and TAU Systems, saying; "This successful project is a great example of a private-public partnership between UT Austin and a local cutting-edge industry, and a great success story for a spin-out company out of UT Austin."

The collaboration between TAU Systems and UT Austin highlights the importance of public-private partnerships in advancing scientific research and accelerating innovation.

The upgrade represents the next significant step in making plasma wakefield accelerators available for commercial use. TAU Systems intends to install a system 100 times more powerful in its recently acquired premises in San Diego by the end of the year. The opening of the Service Center will create previously unavailable opportunities for researchers across a number of fields especially semiconductor manufacturing through the exploration and the metrology of 3D structures in semiconductors. The Service Center will also allow EV battery developers to comprehensively study the charge and discharge of batteries.

About TAU Systems

TAU Systems is an Austin, Texas-based deep-tech company developing the first compact particle accelerators and specialized X-ray free-electron lasers that combine the capabilities of large accelerators with a small footprint to provide easy and affordable beam-time access for any company. Led by premier experts in laser-driven particle accelerators, TAU is democratizing access for the progress of semiconductors, batteries, medical imaging, nuclear energy, and more. Learn more at www.tausystems.com

About The University of Texas at Austin

Discovery to Impact at UT Austin is the connection among campus innovators, industry, and the investment community. We cultivate ideas, uncover pathways to market, and foster commercial collaborations that advance academic research into services and products that benefit society. Visit discoveries.utexas.edu to learn more, view our startup portfolio and IP available for partnering, and connect with the team.

Media enquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE TAU Systems

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.