Tauber-Arons and Star Industries to Auction Late-Model Personal Care Manufacturing Equipment from Best Formulations Personal Care

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tauber-Arons, Inc., in partnership with Star Industries, announces a major two-day timed online auction featuring late-model manufacturing and packaging equipment from Best Formulations Personal Care, located in Huntington Beach, California. The auction will close on June 3 and June 4, 2026, offering buyers worldwide the opportunity to acquire premium assets from a modern production facility.

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This sale presents an exceptional opportunity for companies in the personal care, cosmetics, nutraceutical, and contract manufacturing industries to secure high-quality, ready-to-deploy equipment, including equipment as new as 2025.

The auction includes a comprehensive lineup of machinery supporting nearly every stage of personal care manufacturing. A major highlight of the auction is the extensive offering of automated filling and packaging equipment. Buyers will find bottling lines, fillers, cappers, labelers, conveyors, and integrated packaging systems designed to maximize efficiency and throughput. These assets are particularly valuable for manufacturers looking to scale operations quickly while avoiding the long lead times associated with new equipment purchases.

In addition to production and packaging machinery, the auction will feature quality control and laboratory equipment essential for maintaining product consistency and regulatory compliance. Material handling equipment and facility support assets will also be available.

Many of the assets were installed in a recently developed, state-of-the-art facility and reflect current industry standards for automation, cleanliness, and operational flexibility. More than $10 million has been invested in equipment since 2022, underscoring the scale and modernization of this facility. The equipment has been well maintained and is ideally suited for companies seeking to expand capacity or upgrade existing operations.

"This auction is all about the depth and quality of the equipment available," said Tony Arons, President of Tauber-Arons, Inc. "From blending and processing to high-speed packaging, this is a wonderful opportunity for manufacturers to acquire late-model assets that can immediately enhance production capabilities."

The timed online auction is open to bidders globally. Detailed catalogs, photos, and registration information are available through the Tauber-Arons website. Interested parties are encouraged to register early and schedule an inspection at the Huntington Beach facility.

With continued growth in the personal care and contract manufacturing sectors, this auction provides a timely opportunity to secure premium equipment at competitive auction pricing.

For more information about the auction, go to: https://tauberaronsinc.com/events/bestformulationspersonalcare/

About Tauber-Arons, Inc.

Tauber-Arons is a leading industrial auctioneer specializing in asset disposition, appraisals, and turnkey liquidation services across a wide range of industries.

About Star Industries

Star Industries partners with auctioneers and asset disposition firms to deliver comprehensive equipment sales, marketing, and project execution services for industrial assets.

Contact:

Tony Arons

Tauber-Arons, Inc.

(888) 648-2249

[email protected]

SOURCE Tauber-Arons, Inc.