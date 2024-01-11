Tauber-Arons Inc. and Aaron Industrial Solutions Announce Timed Online Auction of Assets of a Premier Metal 3D Printing Company and Powder Producer in Northern California

HAYWARD, Calif. and FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading auctioneers Tauber-Arons Inc. and Aaron Industrial Solutions are thrilled to announce an extraordinary opportunity for industry professionals, investors, and businesses alike. A Timed Online Auction is set to take place on Wednesday, February 07, with bidding commencing at 11:00 AM. Pre-Auction offers are being accepted on all major items, and for the facility in its entirety up until Feb. 1, 2024.

Top View of ALD Atomizer Netzch Classifier

This auction presents an unparalleled offering of state-of-the-art Powdered Metals Processing and Printing Facilities, featuring an impressive array of extremely late model equipment. Valued at an astonishing $10,000,000 in new acquisitions cost, the equipment on offer is as late as 2022, positioning this auction as a unique chance to acquire cutting-edge technology for a fraction of its original cost.

These labs are known for manufacturing engineered powders and materials to enable customers to achieve significant enhancements in quality and efficiency in both additive and traditional manufacturing on a large scale. This is made possible through the utilization of groundbreaking metal powders and expertise in advanced manufacturing processes.

The auction will be conducted online, allowing participants from around the world to engage in a streamlined bidding process and secure these exceptional assets.

"We are excited to facilitate this groundbreaking auction, showcasing the latest advancements in Powdered Metals Processing and Printing Facilities. These labs represent an unprecedented opportunity for businesses to enhance their capabilities with top-tier equipment," said Tony Arons, President of Tauber- Arons Inc.

Interested bidders are encouraged to visit www.tauber-aronsinc.com for detailed information on the equipment available, bidding procedures, and to register for the event.

The assets include:

Atomizer (2022) ALD Viga 35 Vacuum Gas Atomizer With 35l Furnace, Dual Pour Tundish, Hot Gas Atomization, Vortex Gas Recirculation ( $3,500,000 New Price)

New Price) Netzsch Classifiers

Late Model Fusion Metal Laser Printers/ 3D Printers form SLM & EOS (as Late as 2021)

Plasma Spherodization Reactor

Mixers

Vacuum Dryers

CNC Machine Shop

Lab Equipment

Furnaces

Vibratory and Separation Equipment

Scrap Metals

Powder Metals

Raw Materials

Work In Progress

High End Office Furniture, Computers and Much More!

Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this groundbreaking auction, setting new standards in acquiring advanced technology for various industries. For further information, please contact Tony Arons, 323-851-2008, [email protected].

About Tauber-Arons, Inc:

Tauber-Arons, the nation's most established and experienced industrial auction company, has been owned and operated by the same family for 4 generations. We build relationships with our clients. It's the only way we do business – and we've been doing it this way for 130 years.

About Aaron Industrial Solutions:

Aaron Industrial Solutions recognizes that liquidating/transferring assets isn't a one-size-fits-all scenario. Aaron Industrial Solutions is your trusted source for Equipment Auctions, Liquidation Sales and Asset Management Services.

SOURCE Tauber-Arons, Inc.