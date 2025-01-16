Tauber Arons Inc. Announces Auction of Advanced eVTOL Manufacturing CNC Machine Facility

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tauber Arons Inc., a leader in industrial auctions with over 130 years of experience, is pleased to announce a timed online auction featuring the extremely late-model eVTOL manufacturing CNC machine facility formerly operated by Overair, Inc. The auction is scheduled for Thursday, February 13, 2025, with bidding commencing at 10:00 AM PST.

This unique event offers an exceptional opportunity to acquire state-of-the-art equipment from a cutting-edge electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) manufacturer. Key assets available include:

2022 Haas Mod. UMC 1500 SS-Duo 5-Axis Vertical CNC Machine Center 2019 Haas Mod. VF-6, Vertical CNC Machine Center

Haas CNC Machining and Turning Centers: Featuring models such as the 2022 Haas UMC 1500 SS-Duo 5-Axis Vertical CNC Machine Center and the 2020 Haas ST30Y CNC Lathe, renowned for precision and reliability.





Autoclaves: Including the 2022 ASC Process Systems Discopter EC10X36-150P450F-24524P48T Auto Clave, essential for advanced composite manufacturing.





Composite Shop Equipment: Such as a Gerber Cutter with 78" width capacity and BuildPro Welding Tables, ideal for high-performance material fabrication.





Sanding/Paint Booth: RGI Sanding Room equipped with a downdraft sanding table, ensuring superior finishing capabilities.





Rolling Stock: Featuring a Toyota 5,000lb. Electric Forklift and a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado Pick-Up Truck, crucial for material handling and logistics.





Featuring a Toyota 5,000lb. Electric Forklift and a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado Pick-Up Truck, crucial for material handling and logistics. Test Equipment: Including the 2018 Faro Portable CMM and Tinius Olsen Mod. 300ST Tensile Tester, vital for quality assurance and precision measurement.

"We are excited to present this auction, offering a rare chance for businesses to acquire top-tier, late-model equipment from a pioneering eVTOL manufacturer," said Tony Arons, President of Tauber Arons. "This event underscores our commitment to connecting buyers with premium industrial assets that drive innovation and growth."

Interested parties can inspect the equipment on Wednesday, February 12, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM PST, or by appointment, at 3001 & 3030 S. Susan Street, Santa Ana, CA 92704.

To participate, bidders are encouraged to register in advance at tauberaronsinc.com and review the auction terms and conditions. For further information or to schedule an inspection appointment, please contact Tauber Arons at [email protected] or (888) 648-2249.

About Tauber Arons:

Tauber Arons has been serving the industrial and manufacturing sectors since 1892, providing comprehensive auction and appraisal and financing services. With a reputation for integrity and expertise, the company remains a trusted partner for buyers and sellers nationwide.

Contact:

Anthony Arons

(888) 648 - 2249

[email protected]

