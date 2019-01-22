Tauri Group Wins Four JE-OPETS Task Orders

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tauri Group recently expanded its role within the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) on the Joint Enterprise Omnibus Professional Engineering and Technical Support (JE-OPETS) contract vehicle. The company retained its incumbent work on two Medical task orders and won an additional task order in each of the Logistics and Acquisition business areas. Tauri was recognized for its best-in-class expertise in the life sciences, and earned nearly 70 additional FTE in the Logistics and Acquisition labor categories, more than doubling its overall JPEO-CBRND footprint.

For over a decade, The Tauri Group has been a trusted partner of the JPEO-CBRND, providing professional services in pharmaceutical assessment, medical countermeasures development, and life sciences research. Moreover, Tauri's commitment to the defense and homeland security space extends beyond the Medical domain. Its subject matter experts (SMEs) have long provided science and technology support for Acquisition to other government clients by ensuring quality products for the warfighter through strategic planning, program analysis, and total life cycle logistics support. The diverse, technical skillsets of Tauri employees are evidenced by the company's continued growth and commitment to JPEO-CBRND. Tauri SMEs have the know-how to manage complex programs, deliver integrated capabilities on time and within budget, provide technical advice in a range of specialties, and coordinate policy, capabilities, and operations within enterprises and across jurisdictions.

Asymmetric Threat Division Director, John David, said of the awards, "Tauri's Acquisition, Logistics, and Medical domain expertise will continue to support the JPEO-CBRND's efforts toward advanced development and fielding of critical CBRNE technologies. In the rapidly changing technology environment, Tauri is providing expertise, combined with experience and passion for the JPEO mission, to accelerate timelines and get products to the warfighters."

Tauri's growth within the JPEO is consistent with its commitment to bring emerging and advanced technology to multiple defense and homeland security missions. Tauri is proud to be building on its continued success in these areas.

About The Tauri Group: Established in 2001, The Tauri Group confronts national and homeland security challenges by creating innovative, multi-dimensional, and operationally relevant solutions based on deep subject-matter expertise and real-world operational experience. Their services include science and engineering advisory services, analytical studies, test and evaluation support, systems engineering, R&D program management and strategic planning.

