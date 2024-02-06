Tausight Announces New Integration with CrowdStrike to Advance Cybersecurity for Healthcare

New Tausight AI-powered PHI Security Intelligence integration with CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale delivers enhanced detection and protection for shadow patient data

BOSTON, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tausight , healthcare's first AI-powered data security company, today announced a new partnership with global cybersecurity leader CrowdStrike to offer real-time risk intelligence and control for electronic protected health information (ePHI). This new integration with CrowdStrike Falcon® LogScale™ , CrowdStrike's Next-gen SIEM and log management offering, will enable healthcare organizations to effectively safeguard their healthcare data from cyberattacks and mitigate risk associated with HIPAA non-compliance.

Through this integration with the industry-leading AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon XDR platform, security and compliance teams in healthcare organizations can now unify Tausight's unique healthcare data insights into Falcon LogScale and leverage lightning-fast queries and custom dashboards to quickly identify sensitive healthcare data across their environment and associated risk. With this improved visibility, healthcare organizations can now:

Identify and prioritize risks associated with HIPAA non-compliance related to storage and security of data.

Rapidly shutdown threats and reduce exposure to ransomware and data extortion.

Manage and mitigate third-party risks and get comprehensive visibility into sensitive data movement within and outside their organization by centralizing and storing Tausight supply chain insights in Falcon LogScale.

"We're proud to partner with CrowdStrike to deliver an effective cybersecurity integration that enables our customers to detect, investigate and hunt for sophisticated adversaries to protect patient health information," said David Ting, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Tausight. "Together, we're unifying PHI intelligence with the leading cybersecurity platform to combat advanced threats targeting healthcare."

Tausight for CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale is available today via the CrowdStrike Marketplace here .

About Tausight

Tausight is healthcare's first AI-powered ePHI security company with a vision of reducing healthcare-specific cybersecurity incidents by leveraging the power of AI to detect and manage PHI risk in today's decentralized healthcare ecosystems. Founded in 2018 by healthcare security pioneer David Ting and led by healthcare visionary Frank Nydam, Tausight is backed by top-tier healthcare investors Polaris Partners , Flare Capital Partners , and .406 Ventures , and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit: www.tausight.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter ( @Tausight ).

