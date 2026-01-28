Tauth Labs Certified as Issuer of C2PA Content Authentication Credentials Supported by the World's Leading Technology & Media Platforms

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tauth Labs Inc. has been certified by the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) as a Certificate Authority (CA) for the issuance of content authentication credentials. Supported by the world's largest technology and media companies, the C2PA content authentication standard embeds provenance into digital content so its authenticity, and changes that may have been made to it, can be verified in the AI Era.

Focused on providing content authentication solutions for clients in the communications, financial services and local government sectors, Tauth Labs' authentication solution, TauthID, builds trust into content through user verification, watermarks and content credentials, and the option of creating a log on blockchain.

Tauth Labs joins the C2PA trust list of companies able to issue credentials for its clients that are recognized and supported by platforms including Adobe, Google, OpenAI and LinkedIn. To receive its certification, Tauth Labs completed C2PA's rigorous technology conformance process.

"Content authentication is a foundational technology to address the growing issue of AI-generated fake and shadow content, and the erosion of trust in the digital landscape," said Simon Erskine Locke, co-founder & CEO of Tauth Labs. "As a leader in both the underlying technology and its implementation, we protect clients and their audiences from reputational damage and fraud; make content more valuable and searchable; and strengthen the trust infrastructure critical to the functioning of the digital economy."

Tauth Labs' tools can be integrated into CMS systems and customized based on use cases and client priorities. In addition to offering branded authentication credentials through an embedded trust shield, Tauth Labs offers browser plugins, customized content verification applications, content management and fake detection tools.

About Tauth Labs

Tauth Labs helps communicators, financial services companies and local government organizations incorporate content authentication into work flows to address the growing risk of misinformation, disinformation and shadow content, as well as increase its value and searchability of client generated content in the new: "Verify, then trust, digital world." Find out more at www.tauth.io.

Tauth Labs is a thought leader in content authentication and originator of the concept of Shadow Content - manipulated, deceptive or fake content issued around corporate earnings or M&A announcements. The term can also be applied to any content that shadows authentic content produced by corporations, media organizations or other parties with the goal of deceiving audiences into believing that it is real and acting upon it. Fake press releases, media articles, images or deepfake videos issued in the wake of an official announcement or publication of a story, all constitute shadow content.

Tauth white papers include: Communications and Content Provenance Authentication and (Re-)Building Trust in Digital Content.

About C2PA

The Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) is an open, technical standards body addressing the prevalence of misleading information online through the development of technical standards for certifying the source and history (or provenance) of digital content. For more information, visit c2pa.org.

