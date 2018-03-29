Tavisca Solutions Pune Evolving Into Travel Technology Hub Through Affinion Group Partnership

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660523/Tavisca_Solutions_Logo.jpg )



In February 2018, Affinion Group, through its Connexions Loyalty subsidiary, acquired one of its top technology partners, Tavisca Solutions Pvt. Ltd, an India-based travel technology solutions company that works with leisure travel companies to support and grow their online travel business. The acquisition aims to help Connexions Loyalty fully leverage their high-quality technology platforms, which will cater to specific customer requests and promote healthy customer retention, acquisition, and loyalty.

For future growth, Connexions Loyalty understands the need to adapt to frictionless omni-channel interactions at every phase of the customer journey and deliver on personalization with a human touch. To do this, Tavisca Solutions is concentrating on talent acquisition and plans to double their workforce before the end of 2019 by recruiting individuals with proven proficiency and multi-disciplinary expertise in domains like Artificial Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, chatbot developments, mobile technology and omni-channel delivery.

Tavisca Solutions will be the primary hub for the company's loyalty platform and cloud technology development. This will not only create new job opportunities in the region, but will also help establish Pune as a key travel technology hub in India.

Tavisca Solutions and Connexions Loyalty partnership will create the premier online travel loyalty programs. The impact of this development will raise standards all across the online travel sector in terms of both customer satisfaction and efficient technology.

About Us

Tavisca Solutions, an Affinion Group company, through its subsidiary Connexions Loyalty, is a leading Travel Technology Products & Solutions Company that powers over 4.8 million (2017) travel bookings for leading B2C, membership-based travel and B2B travel companies globally. Tavisca Solutions has helped travel brands transform themselves into technology-centric market leaders in travel, empower their vision, and scale their businesses. Established in 2008, tavisca® has emerged into a team of travel technology specialists with over 300 dedicated personnel. A state-of-the-art development center in India, and a sales and marketing office in the USA. For more information, visit http://www.tavisca.com.

About Connexions Loyalty

As experts in customer loyalty for more than 35 years, Connexions Loyalty helps organizations motivate, reward and retain their customers and partners. The world's top brands turn to us for loyalty management, consumer rewards, rewards fulfilment and card benefits. Our loyalty programs are available to more than 200 million people in North America, South America, Africa and Asia. Connexions Loyalty, an Affinion

Group company, employs more than 900 talented team members with offices in the United States, Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, visit cxloyalty.com

About Affinion Group

Affinion Group is one of the world's leading loyalty and customer engagement solutions companies servicing over 250 million consumers with more than 5,500 client partner relationships and over 40 years of experience. We design, administer and fulfill loyalty and customer engagement programs that strengthen and expand the value of relationships for our leading clients around the globe, including many of the largest and most respected companies in the financial services, retail, travel, and internet commerce sectors. Based in Stamford, CT, the Company has over 3,000 employees located in 20 countries across the globe. For more information, visit http://www.affinion.com.

