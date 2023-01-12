Tax Advisors Group Awarded on the Forbes America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms 2023 List

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tax Advisors Group (TAG) has been awarded on the Forbes list of America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced November 30, 2022, and can be currently viewed on the Forbes website.

Forbes and Statista created the award list through an independent survey based on the number of recommendations received from participants (peers and clients) and additional company data. Respondents were recruited via an online survey as well as through a carefully profiled online-access panel. Recommendations from professionals working at tax and accounting firms (peers) as well as professionals working with tax and accounting firms (clients) were considered in equal measure. Self-recommendations were excluded from the analysis and multiple quality reviews were conducted prior to publication.

Based on the results of the study, Tax Advisors Group is proud to be recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms 2023.

"We're so pleased to receive this honor from Forbes and Statista Inc. for the second year in a row! Everyone at TAG works hard to provide high quality client service while achieving industry-leading tax reduction results for our clients, and this is a wonderful affirmation of our team's efforts," said Tax Advisors Group CEO Stacey DeVore. "We are honored and excited to be on the Forbes America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms list for another year."

About Tax Advisors Group

Tax Advisors Group (TAG), an award-winning property tax consulting firm, is the leader in preserving capital through innovative property tax services for businesses nationwide. Headquartered in Dallas Texas, TAG provides all services associated with property tax, including real estate and business personal property for businesses in every. Forbes recognizes TAG as one of America's Best Tax Firms and TAG maintains a client retention rate of over 95%, both of which are testaments to TAG's exceptional outcomes and elevated level of service. With a model rooted in the proprietary TAG It™ methodology, TAG employs a unique and innovative approach to reduce the tax burdens of their hundreds of clients. For more information about TAG see taxadvisorsgroup.com or email [email protected].

