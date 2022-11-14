Tax Advisors Group Welcomes Zeb Hardy as Chief Technology Officer

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tax Advisors Group (TAG), a Dallas, Texas-based property tax advisory company, announced today the appointment of Zeb Hardy as its Chief Technology Officer. TAG serves Fortune 500 and small and midsize clients nationally with business personal and real estate property tax consulting, with a specialization in business personal property through its proprietary technology and TAG It™ methodology.

Zeb brings to the executive team over 20 years of experience as a technology leader, where he has led many teams bringing new software products to market and transforming legacy products and systems to perform and scale in cloud environments. He comes to TAG most recently from Trilogy's DevFactory unit where he served as Product Chief Technology Officer, defining technical roadmaps and cloud-native design principles for a portfolio of software products.

"We know our ability to scale our depth and breadth of services over the next three to five years will be contingent on developing more scalable and functional technology solutions," remarked Marshall Viney, Partner of Skylark Private Equity Partners, and Chairman of TAG's Board of Directors. "We knew we needed a highly skilled and experienced technologist who understands our strategic vision and has the leadership ability to bolster our technology ecosystem to better serve our clients and improve internal capabilities. I know we found that in Zeb, and we are thrilled he joined our team!"

Prior to joining Trilogy, Zeb served as the Chief Technology Officer for WolfePak Software, where he drove technology strategy, including the modernization of legacy software, integration projects with external and acquired products, and greenfield development of a growing set of software products and services. Prior to WolfePak Software, he was the Director of Software Development for Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, where he led software development for the firm's flagship Tax application, which supports its largest tier of Fortune 500 clients. "Zeb has the perfect-fit background and expertise we need to lead a technological transformation at TAG over the next few years," said TAG CEO Stacey DeVore. "I am thrilled he joined the TAG team, and I am excited to work with him!"

Zeb earned a BS in Computer Science from the University of North Texas.

Tax Advisors Group (TAG), an award-winning property tax consulting firm, is the leader in preserving capital through innovative property tax services for businesses nationwide. Headquartered in Dallas Texas, TAG provides all services associated with property tax, including real estate and business personal property for businesses in every. Forbes recognizes TAG as one of America's Best Tax Firms and TAG maintains a client retention rate of over 95%, both of which are testaments to TAG's exceptional outcomes and elevated level of service. With a model rooted in the proprietary TAG It™ methodology, TAG employs a unique and innovative approach to reduce the tax burdens of their hundreds of clients.

