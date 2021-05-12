Tax Airfreight Awarded Back to Back Exceptional Service Awards by Uline.

"It is because of carriers like Tax Airfreight, we were able to deliver on our promise and continue the performance our customers rely on," said Angelo Ventrone, VP of Logistics at Uline. "People are, and always will be, our greatest asset. Tax Airfreight's abilities and contributions are an important key to the success of our entire operation."

"We always strive to be a dedicated and reliable partner," commented Brandon Pearson, CEO. "Tax Air believes in getting the job done no matter what the circumstances and this year certainly did not fail to present additional challenges. We are endlessly grateful to have a dedicated team of office professionals and drivers who work hard to ensure we can meet our customers high expectations. I accept this award in honor of the dedicated people who make this happen day in and day out."

About Tax Airfreight

Tax Airfreight is a privately owned, asset-based transportation and logistics company, employing nearly 400 staff with 7 facilities in the Midwest. Headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, Tax Air has been a trusted partner in the industry for over 40 years.



