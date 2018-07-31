Tax and Wealth Advisory Firm Thomas Wirig Doll Changes Name to Thomas Doll

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Wirig Doll, a financial services firm specializing in providing dentists and physicians with wealth, tax, accounting, retirement and pension advice, today announced a name change to Thomas Doll. As part of this transition, it is taking the opportunity to reinforce its mission of providing financial guidance to dental and medical professionals by offering a holistic approach to developing healthy financial habits, including wealth management, retirement plan solutions, income tax planning and payroll expertise, among others.

Thomas Doll was founded in 1963 with a fiduciary responsibility to provide niche expertise and truly holistic service offerings. Known as a firm built by CPA's and wealth managers with an intimate knowledge of what is important to the dental and medical communities, Thomas Doll prides itself on developing a differentiated and sustainable business.

"The goal with our approach is to improve our client's lives by helping them reduce taxes, increase savings, pay off debt and grow wealth," said Thomas Doll Partner Steven E. Leininger. "As Thomas Doll evolves as a business and strives to continue to meet the specific needs of our clients, our commitment to the dental and medical communities remains core to our brand."

The new Thomas Doll brand is one step in the firm's broader long-term strategic business vision which includes developing the next generation of ownership. Concurrently with the name change, the firm's partners are also pleased to welcome Carson Henderson to the partnership. With more than eight years of experience at Thomas Doll, Carson brings a fresh leadership perspective to the firm as it meets a growing demand from younger dental and medical professionals to secure their financial futures.

"Carson is the epitome of the type of advisor that has the leadership and technical capabilities required to excel as a partner here at Thomas Doll," said Leininger. "Since inception, we have developed extensive expertise in things that matter most to dentists and physicians, and we rely on partners like Carson to drive our culture and our business forward."

As part of the Thomas Doll evolution, the firm will continue to invest in the future of the business to deliver a personal, professional and meaningful difference to the dentists and physicians it serves. These strategic business initiatives include enhancing the client experience, improving technology, expanding consulting capabilities, and ensuring the long-term strength of the firm by investing in top talent.

The firm has evolved to offer full-service financial planning, as well as pioneered the field of comprehensive financial accounting to help clients achieve their financial goals. For more information, please visit thomasdoll.com.

About Thomas Doll:

Thomas Doll provides dentists and physicians with full-circle financial care including wealth management, retirement planning, tax and consulting services, including payroll expertise, practice creation, succession consulting and personal consulting. Through integrated financial planning, Thomas Doll helps dental and medical professionals enjoy long-term success in business and in life. The Walnut Creek, California based firm, was founded in 1963 has more than $1.2B in assets under management (as of July 31, 2018). For more information about Thomas Doll, please visit www.thomasdoll.com.

