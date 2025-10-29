Tax Appeal Launches to Modernize Property Tax Appeal Management

Real estate tech entrepreneur and industry veteran, Erik Wind, launches his second tech platform after selling GeoData Plus in 2021.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tax Appeal Plus, the first purpose-built software for high-volume property tax professionals, launches publicly to help high-volume firms simplify and scale their operations without spreadsheets or chaos. Created in 2005 by Erik Wind, the former President of GeoData Plus, Tax Appeal Plus has quietly powered firms, handling hundreds to thousands of property tax appeals every year for nearly two decades.

"Having done the work myself from the ground up, I know how bogged down the best firms are by chasing signatures, piecing together documents, and doing what I call 'arts and crafts,'" said Erik Wind, Founder and CEO of Tax Appeal Plus. "I knew there was a better way to help high-volume firms simplify and scale."

Tax Appeal Plus is the brainchild of successful real estate entrepreneur Erik Wind. Before launching Tax Appeal Plus, Wind spent almost three decades in property tax. In 2021, GeoData Plus was acquired by ATTOM Data Solutions, one of the largest property data firms in the country, in a multi-million dollar private sale.

Tax Appeal Plus Files 200K+ Appeals for High-Volume Firms

For decades, high-volume property tax appeal firms have faced an uphill battle of time-consuming administrative work. Many are "drowning in spreadsheets" or piecing together ad-hoc systems that don't integrate with tax assessor data or synchronize data across platforms.

Tax Appeal Plus directly addresses these pain points with an all-in-one, cloud-based platform to manage the entire appeals process. It streamlines the end-to-end lifecycle from intake to invoicing. Instead of hopping between separate billing systems, document managers, and filing tools, professionals can now do it all in one place.

"Tax Appeal Plus completely changed the game for my tax grievance business. Prior to Tax Appeal Plus, we were manually drafting legal forms, invoices, and more. Now, at the push of a button, it handles my entire business and has catapulted our firm to one of the largest in New York State. No one does it better," added Adam Heller, President of Heller & Consultants Tax Grievance.

Marsha Held, President at Property Tax Adjusters, LTD, said, "Tax Appeal Plus has allowed our company to grow at a rapid rate. Erik has an incredible grasp of our industry. His knowledge and experience are unparalleled."

Tax Appeal Plus is available immediately for property tax firms in the United States. To schedule a personalized demo, visit www.taxappealplus.com.

About Tax Appeal Plus

Tax Appeal Plus is the only purpose-built software platform for high-volume property tax appeal management. It streamlines the entire property tax grievance lifecycle – from case intake and document preparation to appeal filing, follow-up, and invoicing – in one secure, cloud-based system. Developed over nearly 20 years by industry veteran Erik Wind (former President of GeoData Plus), Tax Appeal Plus was designed with deep domain expertise to meet the real-world needs of property tax professionals.

