Tax Attorney Offers Insights On Investing Like the 1%

Infinity Investing is built upon the financial records and IRS data of the wealthy. As a tax attorney, Toby Mathis has seen firsthand the difference between actual wealth and a lavish lifestyle that can live or die by the paycheck. He has seen exactly how the ultra-wealthy invest their money and wants to help the average investor leverage these same principles.

This subject is deeply personal for Mathis. "My father looked around and saw people who did not feel like they were carrying the same financial burden he was and did what any good father would do – he urged his kids to be free," Mathis said. "He just did not know how to help." His father got Mathis in touch with entrepreneurs who revealed the way the world works for the driven and wealthy. Today, Mathis is attempting to pass this knowledge along to others who may feel similarly adrift financially.

For Mathis, the divide between the wealthy and everyone else is all about passive income. It's the kind of income that puts you back in control of your life, time, and future. Infinity Investing highlights proven, data-driven methodologies that the wealthy have relied upon for decades.

Mathis's book was written to help readers make sense of the financial situations in which they may find themselves. Infinity Investing recontextualizes wealth according to Mathis's principles, revealing readers' financial class, and ultimately, shows where they can put money to start investing like the wealthy and move the needle on their goals.

Infinity Investing: How The Rich Get Richer And How You Can Do The Same is available on Amazon today.

About Toby Mathis, Esq.

Toby Mathis is a managing partner/president of Anderson Business Partners and current manager of Anderson's Las Vegas office. In that capacity, he helped Anderson grow into the thriving organization it is today—a tax practice and national registered agent service that is trusted by over 18,000 clients.

Mathis became an attorney focusing exclusively on small businesses, taxation, and trusts. He is an author of several books and many articles concerning best practices and growth for businesses. Toby Mathis graduated Magna Cum Laude from Seattle University and graduated with honors from Seattle University School of Law. He currently resides in Las Vegas.

About ForbesBooks

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.

Media Contacts

Jack Reich, ForbesBooks, [email protected]

Lisa Loeffler, Anderson Advisors, [email protected]

SOURCE ForbesBooks