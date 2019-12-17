Tax Council Policy Institute And KPMG To Host Webcast On Anticipated Changes For U.S. Tax System

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a prelude to its 21st Annual Tax Policy & Practice Symposium in February 2020, the Tax Council Policy Institute (TCPI) will present with KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm and program manager for the event, a one-hour webcast, "Anticipating Coming Changes for the U.S. Tax System," on Thursday, Dec. 19, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. (US-ET). Individuals interested in attending the webcast can register here.

Sharing their insights during the webcast panel discussion will be:

John Gimigliano , principal-in-charge of the federal legislative and regulatory services group of the Washington National Tax practice of KPMG.

, principal-in-charge of the federal legislative and regulatory services group of the Washington National Tax practice of KPMG. Manal Corwin , principal-in-charge of the Washington National Tax practice of KPMG.

, principal-in-charge of the Washington National Tax practice of KPMG. Brett Weaver , international tax partner at KPMG, and partner-in-charge of the firm's Value Chain Management practice.

, international tax partner at KPMG, and partner-in-charge of the firm's Value Chain Management practice. Brian Jenn , partner at the international law firm of McDermott Will & Emery and former deputy international tax counsel at the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The TCPI Symposium, "Hindsight is 2020: What the TCJA (Tax Cuts and Jobs Act) and Global Developments Tell Us about the Future of Tax," is scheduled for Feb. 13-14, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Washington, D.C.

"Only two years ago, the U.S. enacted comprehensive tax reform for the first time in more than three decades, yet that new system already is under pressure to change," said Gimigliano. "We'll examine on this webcast some of the pressures which come from both within the U.S., such as those on political and budgetary fronts, and from outside, such as the work by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on taxation as well as trade tensions."

Gimigliano said the webcast's distinguished group of panelists will look at how these forces might change the U.S. tax system and how likely change might be. In particular, speakers will consider the current state of the OECD negotiations on international tax rules and where that process might be headed, he added.

More details can be found here on TCPI's 21st Annual Tax Policy & Practice Symposium, which will be is especially relevant for CFOs, chief tax officers, vice presidents of finance, attorneys, accountants, and controllers from companies large and small. Updates on the event, including information on keynote speakers and panels, will be announced by TCPI over the coming weeks.

The Tax Council Policy Institute (TCPI), which was created in 1997, is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit and non-partisan public research and educational organization. TCPI was created to help bring about a better understanding of significant federal tax policies that impact businesses and the national economy through careful study, thoughtful evaluation and open discussion. TCPI is affiliated with The Tax Council, an association established in 1966 for senior-level tax professionals who work together to promote sound federal tax and fiscal policies.

