Tax credits make energy-efficient heat pump technology more accessible, Indianapolis experts say

Peterman Brothers, a top area HVAC service provider, urges homeowners to consider heat pump solutions as utility costs are expected to rise

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the Greater Indianapolis area, reminds homeowners that available tax credits can offset the cost of energy-efficient home improvements, such as installing a new heat pump heating and cooling system.

With utility bills in the Indianapolis area expected to rise by 7% in 2024, the new Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit can help homeowners keep energy costs down and reduce their carbon footprint. The EEHIC offers up to $2,000 in federal tax credits toward the installation of new residential heat pump systems and other energy-efficient solutions.

"Even though most heat pump users can expect to see significant savings over time, the upfront investment required can be a barrier," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "The Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit levels the playing field and makes this game-changing solution and its benefits more accessible for a wider range of homeowners."

Heat pump systems use thermal energy to transfer heat from one location to another. Employing refrigerant and a compressor, the system extracts heat from the ground and transfers it indoors during winter or removes warm air during summer.

The exceptional energy efficiency offered by heat pump systems reduces the environmental impact of cooling and warming your home while providing consistent year-round comfort and long-lasting performance.

"The EEHIC is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who is curious about investing in heat pump technology or wants to reduce their energy costs," Peterman said.

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any electrical, HVAC or plumbing needs. For more information, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/.

About Peterman Brothers

Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

