Tax Debt Resolution Service Can Help Hard-Working Americans Get Back on Track

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As April 15 approaches, the hundreds of thousands of taxpayers who are already in debt to the IRS may be worrying even more about how they're going to pay back taxes. Owing money to the IRS because of underreporting or underpaying can be stressful and worrisome, especially if a lien or levy is placed on assets or property.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service® reminds consumers that the company's Tax Debt Resolution service could help.

"We understand that some taxpayers owe more money to the IRS than they can afford to pay, which is why Jackson Hewitt will deal directly with the IRS on the taxpayer's behalf," said Mark Steber, Chief Tax Officer at Jackson Hewitt. "Each client gets a dedicated and credentialed professional who works hard to get clients the best possible outcome."

In as little as one business day, Jackson Hewitt can get those in tax debt relief from IRS notices and letters, suspend collection activities, and request a hold on wage garnishments, including tax liens and levies.

Jackson Hewitt's Tax Debt Resolution service follows three easy steps:

Free Consultation: Taxpayers will go through a free consultation where Jackson Hewitt learns of the situation and provides a plan on how Jackson Hewitt could help. There is no risk or obligation for clients to move past this initial step. Discovery Phase: A dedicated case manager will act fast to work directly with the IRS to request a hold on collection activities to help protect assets, identify resolution options, and provide a recommended resolution plan. Resolution Phase: Once a resolution plan is selected, Jackson Hewitt will prepare and submit the resolution package, provide all necessary forms and explanations to the IRS, and work with the IRS to get the best outcome.

The service is available year-round to clients in select states who have received a notice from the IRS stating that they owe money. This includes clients who are affected by wage garnishment, tax liens and levies, or have not filed tax returns. If clients choose not to proceed after the Discovery Phase, they can get a refund with our 100% Money-Back Guarantee. There are fees associated with the Discovery Phase and the Resolution Phase.

Furthermore, Jackson Hewitt reminds taxpayers that even if they can't pay or are in debt to the IRS, they still need to file by April 15. If a taxpayer does not file on time or request an extension, they may face two penalties: failure-to-file and failure-to-pay.

For more information about Tax Debt Resolution, visit jacksonhewitt.com/tax-debt-resolution-services or visit jacksonhewitt.com/officelocator to find the nearest Jackson Hewitt office.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead with Maximum Refund and 100% Accuracy Guarantees. With close to 6,000 franchised and company-owned locations, including 3,000 in Walmart stores, and online and mobile tax solutions, Jackson Hewitt makes it convenient for clients to file their taxes.

About Tax Debt Relief

The tax debt resolution services are subject to IRS and state agency taxpayer eligibility requirements, and based on your specific facts, circumstances and unique situation. Based on your case facts, you may not qualify for all of the services that we offer for tax debt resolution, which are based on IRS and/or state agency taxpayer rules. We do not guarantee any particular result with the IRS or any state agency, nor do we guarantee obtaining any result within any particular period of time. The timing and availability of the tax debt resolution services are subject to you promptly providing us, the IRS, and/or any state agency with all of the information, documentation, and any other materials necessary to perform the services, which must be true, correct, and complete. TDR Service not available in: Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Tennessee, Washington, Wyoming. Money-back guarantee is a limited time offer and applies only to Discovery phase fee. Additional fees apply after Discovery phase.

