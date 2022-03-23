Tax Firm Ivins, Phillips & Barker Adds Attorney Thomas Cryan To Benefits & Compensation Practice

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivins, Phillips & Barker (IPB) is pleased to announce the addition of partner Thomas M. Cryan, Jr. to the firm's Benefits & Compensation practice.

Cryan joins from a D.C. law firm, where he focused on executive compensation, fringe benefits, and employment tax matters.

"Tom will be a great complement to our esteemed Benefits & Compensation team," said Kevin O'Brien, chair of the practice. "We are honored he has come onboard and are pleased that our clients will immediately benefit from his deep tax audit and compliance experience."

Commenting on his move, Cryan adds, "I have always admired IPB's work and am happy to now be among its respected attorneys."

For years, Cryan has assisted clients with the federal and state tax implications of mobile workforces, information reporting, cross-border employment tax issues, and policy initiatives before the Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Department of the Treasury. He counsels clients on structuring compensation arrangements to comply with Section 409A of the Internal Revenue Code (IRC), and has experience in the application of Code Section 3121 (FICA), the deduction rules under Code Section 274, and the Golden Parachute provisions under Code Section 280G. Cryan is an accomplished public speaker and regularly presents at events hosted by the Tax Executives Institute, American Bar Association, American Benefits Council, and others.

IPB's Managing Partner Eric Fox remarks, "Tom is another strong addition to our firm, whose experience will be an asset to our clients."

About Ivins, Phillips & Barker

Ivins, Phillips & Barker is a boutique law firm devoted exclusively to tax, employee benefits, and estate planning, with headquarters in Washington, DC. IPB specializes in representing Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 clients in corporate tax and employee benefits matters, and has developed an extraordinary number of senior-level tax executives in U.S. government service. For more information about IPB, please visit www.ipbtax.com.

Contact:

Amanda Ferrari

[email protected]

440-465-6162

SOURCE Ivins, Phillips & Barker