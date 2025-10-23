Tax Guard Announces Partnership with SPARK

Tax Guard and SPARK's partnership will help streamline the lending process.

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tax Guard, a Cogency Global company and the first provider of real-time IRS tax data services, has partnered with SPARK, a faster, simpler loan origination platform for the digital age. The partnership will improve lenders' access to high quality tax data, helping them make smarter lending decisions. With Tax Guard's capabilities integrated into SPARK's platform, the tax transcript ordering process is now centralized into a single workflow, making the process even more seamless.

As businesses across industries embrace technology to enhance performance, this partnership will equip lending professionals with the tools to deliver excellence in the modern age. Tax Guard's integration into SPARK's platform will enhance visibility into borrower tax data, provide seamless access to tax transcripts, and increase efficiency. Together, these tools provide access to high-quality tax data right at lenders' fingertips, offering a streamlined, one-stop-shop for lenders.

Tax Guard's unique relationship with the IRS empowers lenders with actionable tax data that reduces risk and streamlines due diligence. By partnering with SPARK, this collaboration has the potential to help lenders across industries increase production and make more confident credit decisions.

"We're excited to partner with SPARK to further modernize the lending process," said Hansen Rada, CEO of Tax Guard. "Tax Guard is constantly looking for ways to enhance and simplify complex lending due diligence, and with SPARK's partnership, lenders will be able to save critical time and rest assured they're working with the highest quality tax data available."

"SPARK will always prioritize and invest in partnerships that deliver value to our customers and further streamline the small business lending process," said Nick Elders, Founder and CEO of SPARK. "With Tax Guard powering SPARK's tax transcript retrieval process, we expect our customers to have better data, reduce instances of fraud, and shave days off the standard tax transcript retrieval process –– a win all the way around."

This partnership officially launched on October 22nd. To learn more about the partnership's details and for more information on Tax Guard, please visit tax-guard.com .

About Tax Guard

Tax Guard , a Cogency Global Company, is the first provider of real-time IRS tax data services, helping lenders assess credit and fraud risks. Trusted by industry professionals nationwide, our proprietary risk assessment tools streamline due diligence research and offer our users ongoing peace of mind. Tax Guard has led the industry since its founding in 2009 and is headquartered in beautiful Westminster, Colorado.

Cogency Global, founded in 1980, is a leading provider of regulatory, corporate compliance, statutory representation, secured transaction, and lending due diligence solutions.

About SPARK

SPARK has built a team of passionate experts who genuinely care about customers' successes. SPARK was built to make business loan origination simpler and smarter — so more business owners have access to the capital they need. Since the beginning, SPARK has been driven by one mission: to build a more inclusive economy that drives prosperity for all small business owners. When partnering with SPARK, you are helping transform lending into an industry that activates the potential in small businesses across the country. To learn more about SPARK, visit lendwithspark.com .

SOURCE Tax Guard