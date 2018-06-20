Tax Reform Good for Electrical Manufacturers but NEMA Survey Says Three Fixes Needed

"A new NEMA survey indicated positive outcomes from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. However, electrical manufacturers identified three issues that, when resolved, will unlock the fullest benefits of the legislation," says NEMA President and CEO Kevin Cosgriff. "Specifically, a drafting error impacting the definition of qualified improvement property, base erosion anti-abuse tax, and global intangible low-taxed income would greatly benefit from clarifying language."

Nearly one in three electrical manufacturers surveyed said they had already made investments in employee salaries and benefits, domestic employment, equipment, or research and development. The NEMA survey also found that 53 percent intend to take actions because of the TCJA. Of those manufacturers, nearly 74 percent intend to increase domestic employment, 71 percent intend to invest in new equipment, 66 percent will invest in research and development, and 64 percent will increase employee salaries, bonuses, or benefits.

In oral testimony June 20, 2018, to the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy ANAMET Electrical President Sam McCammon echoed the NEMA survey results citing that ANAMET had made investments in its employees and equipment as a result of tax reform.

"After foregoing pay raises for consecutive years, we were finally able to give our employees a much-deserved wage increase," McCammon said. "Because of the increase in the Section 179 deduction limit from 100 percent of $500,000 to 100 percent of $1,000,000, and 50 percent above $1,000,000, ANAMET is planning to increase our capital expenditures in 2019 by more than 100 percent from normal investment levels, which will better position us among our competition."

"NEMA will continue working with lawmakers to modify the legislation so that its fullest potential can be realized," added Cosgriff.

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) represents nearly 350 electrical equipment and medical imaging manufacturers that make safe, reliable, and efficient products and systems. Our combined industries account for 360,000 American jobs in more than 7,000 facilities covering every state. Our industry produces $106 billion shipments of electrical equipment and medical imaging technologies per year with $36 billion exports.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tax-reform-good-for-electrical-manufacturers-but-nema-survey-says-three-fixes-needed-300669432.html

SOURCE National Electrical Manufacturers Association

Related Links

http://www.nema.org

