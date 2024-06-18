Tax Time Trauma? San Diego Based TaxGlobal.com Offers a Marketplace With AI-Powered Relief for Businesses

SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For many business owners, tax season isn't just a headache – it's a full-blown migraine which lasts throughout the year. But a new technology company, TaxGlobal.com, is aiming to change the game with a one-stop-shop, AI-powered platform designed to connect business owners to accountants in the TaxGlobal marketplace, providing a unified user experience between you and your accountant on the platform.

Sanjay Popat - TaxGlobal Founder + CEO

"The complexity of tax codes and the constant updates create a huge burden for business owners, as taxes are your biggest expense in any business. Finding an accountant who is a good-fit and can do your tax work and more can be challenging," says Sanjay Popat, Founder + CEO of TaxGlobal.com.

The Compliance Conundrum

Tax laws are notoriously intricate, and even minor errors can lead to hefty fines and penalties and the risk of being audited. Staying up-to-date on the latest regulations requires constant vigilance, a luxury many busy entrepreneurs simply don't have. TaxGlobal.com addresses this by offering a platform equipped with cutting-edge AI technology.

"Our AI engine stays constantly updated on tax code changes," explains Popat. "This ensures that business owners and their accountants are always operating with the most current information, minimizing the risk of non-compliance."

The Time Management Maze

Keeping meticulous records is crucial for accurate tax filing. However, for business owners juggling a million tasks, collecting and organizing receipts and financial documents can be a significant time drain. TaxGlobal.com streamlines the tax process by allowing business owners to store their documents and organizing them automatically based on the information requested by their tax and accounting professional. In addition, TaxGlobal.com allows business owners or their accountant to do bookkeeping on the platform.

"We free up valuable time for business owners to focus on what they do best – running their business."

A Brighter Tax and Accounting Future

TaxGlobal.com's user-friendly platform caters to both individual business owners and CPAs. The platform boasts several key features:

AI-Powered Q&A: Get instant answers to any tax-related question via Taby (short for tax buddy), no matter how complex.

Get instant answers to any tax-related question via (short for tax buddy), no matter how complex. Smart Matching Engine: Connect with an accountant specializing in your industry and tax/accounting needs. Book appointments instantly and video call through the platform in minutes!

Connect with an accountant specializing in your industry and tax/accounting needs. Book appointments instantly and video call through the platform in minutes! Cloud-Based Recordkeeping: Store and manage all your financial documents in a secure, easily accessible, centralized location.

Store and manage all your financial documents in a secure, easily accessible, centralized location. Real-Time Updates: Stay informed about the tax filing process on a real time basis and pay all your service invoices through the platform.

Stay informed about the tax filing process on a real time basis and pay all your service invoices through the platform. Business Centric Community: Connect with other like-minded business professionals and discuss problems with them and get solutions instantly via the "My Feed" page!

"Our AI helps users understand their tax obligations, while our network of tax and accounting professionals on the TaxGlobal platform provides the personalized guidance business owners need," explains Popat. "This combination allows business owners to save valuable time and feel confident that their taxes are being handled accurately and efficiently."

Media Contact - Email: [email protected]; Phone: 408-480-3522

SOURCE TaxGlobal