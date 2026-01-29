TaxAct® Expands Flexible Filing Options for the 2026 Tax Season

TaxAct launches Xpert Full Service ® along with Spanish-language support, and Refund Advance for the 2026 tax season, expanding its DIY-to-full-service tax filing options for consumers for added control with simplicity, support, and confidence.

® Enhanced document upload technology, including a new mobile app, automatically extracts and maps tax form data, reducing manual entry for both self-filers and those using TaxAct's U.S.-based credentialed tax professionals.

TaxAct is the only major tax software provider offering fully online filing for C-Corps, S-Corps, and partnerships – no desktop software required – serving America's 36.2 million small businesses.

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxAct, a leading U.S. tax software provider trusted by more than 111 million filers since 1998, is entering the 2026 tax season with an expanded set of filing options designed to give consumers greater control without added complexity. Built around its promise of delivering the simplest, easiest way to get your taxes done, TaxAct combines intuitive technology with real human expertise so filers can choose the level of support that's right for them.

From a straightforward DIY experience to on-demand access to credentialed experts, to full-service filing handled entirely by credentialed tax professionals, TaxAct helps consumers complete their tax return with assurance, ease, and peace of mind, no matter how complex their situation may be.

"What we consistently hear from customers is that they want choice without complexity," said Bastien Martini, Chief Product Officer at TaxAct. "Some want to file independently, some want reassurance from an expert, and others want to hand everything off. This year's updates are about giving people the flexibility to choose the level of help that's right for them—while still feeling supported and confident that they're getting it right."

For Tax Year 2026, TaxAct is evolving its platform to better support every filing style, with expanded expert-led services, new Spanish-language support for its Xpert Full Service, a streamlined user experience, refund advance and a modern mobile app, so filers can approach tax season with confidence, clarity, and control.

What's New in 2026:

Streamlined Interface & Simplified Flow Designed for simplicity, TaxAct's redesigned platform helps filers move through their return smoothly. Fewer screens, clearer navigation, and a streamlined flow reduces stress and keeps users focused with less time spent on taxes. No matter if they're filing independently or with expert support, TaxAct wants filers to feel certainty in the outcome.

TaxAct Xpert Full Service Expansion & New Spanish-Language Support As more filers look for expert-led solutions, TaxAct has expanded Xpert Full Service, its tax return do-it-for-me option where U.S.-based certified tax professionals handle the entire return from start to finish. New Spanish-language support further extends access, allowing more consumers to work directly with experts in the language they're most comfortable using, helping reduce stress and increase confidence during tax season.

Smarter File Uploads for Faster, More Accurate Completion Enhanced document recognition technology automatically maps uploaded tax forms to the correct fields within the software and reduces manual data entry. The system recognizes form types, extracts key information, and populates returns accurately – saving time for both DIY filers and those working with U.S.-based tax professionals.

New TaxAct Mobile App, Available on iOS and Android TaxAct's mobile app – available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play – allows filers to securely upload documents, track progress across devices, and complete their return on their schedule, extending the same simplicity and control found on desktop to mobile.

Refund Advance 1 Available Filers can now access their refund faster with TaxAct's Refund Advance loan, providing early access to funds while waiting for IRS processing. This offers financial flexibility during tax season for those who need their money sooner. Loan provided by Republic Bank & Trust Company, Member FDIC



Unique Tools for Small Business Owners

With small business formations reaching a record 478,800 per month in 2025 – up more than 435% since 20042 – America's entrepreneurial boom continues to accelerate. In the U.S. alone, 36.2 million small businesses will be filing tax returns this year3, making the need for accessible, online tax solutions even higher.

Small business owners face a unique challenge: most competitors force them into clunky desktop software or premium-priced online filing. TaxAct is the only major provider offering fully online filing for C-Corps, S-Corps, partnerships, and self-employed individuals. With these capabilities accessible without special desktop software downloads, business owners can manage their taxes with the same flexibility they bring to running their companies.

Getting Started

TaxAct's TY25 platform is available now at www.taxact.com, with DIY pricing starting at $0 for qualifying filers filing their Federal return. TaxAct consumer products all include the $100K Accuracy Guarantee, Maximum Refund Guarantee, audit defense support, and advanced encryption technology to protect your personal and financial information. The TaxAct Mobile App is available on iOS and Android. All Xpert services, including Spanish-language Full Service support, are available for the 2026 filing season.

For more information and the full suite of TaxAct products, visit www.taxact.com or download the TaxAct Mobile App from the App Store or Google Play.

About TaxAct

TaxAct is a leading U.S. tax software provider with more than 111 million returns filed since 1998. The company's mission is to make tax filing simple, accessible, and stress-free for every type of filer from first-timers to small-business owners. TaxAct delivers a modern, intuitive digital experience paired with real human expertise through its comprehensive product lineup: DIY (Do It Yourself), Xpert Assist (DIY with expert help), Xpert Full Service (Do It For Me), and SMB (Small Business Filing). With transparent pricing, credentialed U.S.-based experts, industry-leading guarantees including a $100K Accuracy Guarantee and Maximum Refund Promise, and 25+ years of tax software expertise, TaxAct empowers taxpayers to feel confident, supported, and in control. For more information, visit www.taxact.com.

