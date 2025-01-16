TaxAct Introduces New Features, Launching New Xpert Assist Options for Consumer and Business Filers

New live, fully credentialed expert help offerings and product enhancements rolling out to simplify the 2024 tax season experience

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxAct ®, a leading provider of tax preparation software for individuals and businesses , today announced several new enhancements to its product suite. This includes updates to the individual, joint and free filer experience, which promise a more streamlined process for consumers. Additionally, TaxAct has announced expanded options of its Xpert Assist service to fit the unique needs of both consumer and business filers, with more options to become available throughout the 2024 tax season.

Expanding Xpert Assist® support options to meet tax filer's needs

TaxAct's Xpert Assist tool now offers an expanded range of live, one-on-one expert support options, ensuring every filer can access personalized assistance when they need it most. These new options are crafted to provide flexibility and confidence for filers, no matter the complexity of their tax situation. 100% fully credentialed tax experts: TaxAct only employs credentialed tax experts so consumers can feel confident that the tax pro answering their questions is a true expert. And with 100% of Xpert Assist tax pros based in the U.S.; help is never too far away.

Additional options to assist both consumer and business customers with more complex filing situations are in development and expected to launch in late Winter / early Spring 2025.

"Tax season often feels overwhelming, with filers navigating forms, deadlines, and the fear of errors," said Bastien Martini, Chief Product & Marketing Officer, TaxAct. "At TaxAct, we're committed to eliminating that stress. Our enhanced tools and expert support options ensure our customers can file their taxes with confidence."

Enhanced Features for a Seamless Filing Experience

In addition to the suite of Xpert Assist offerings, TaxAct has introduced new features aimed at simplifying the DIY tax preparation process for both individual and business filers.

Individual and Joint Filers

Everyday filers anywhere in the U.S. will experience:

Streamlined 1099 filing process: Filers can now import from a provider or manually enter their information, with an easier review process now in place to begin filing their return.

Filers can now import from a provider or manually enter their information, with an easier review process now in place to begin filing their return. Stress-free state filing: In order to speed up the process, TaxAct has consolidated the experience by reusing information from the federal return when filing a state return.

Business Filers

Business filers can look forward to:

Improved Data Import Capabilities: Automatic pre-population of tax returns for returning users, reducing time and effort.

Automatic pre-population of tax returns for returning users, reducing time and effort. Schedule B Enhancements: Simplified, plain-language guidance to make completing Schedule B easier and more intuitive.

Simplified, plain-language guidance to make completing Schedule B easier and more intuitive. Federal Income and Deductions Support: Enhanced organization and sequencing of filing sections for improved clarity for Form 1065 and 1120-S filers.

Enhanced organization and sequencing of filing sections for improved clarity for Form 1065 and 1120-S filers. Expanded Payment Options: Now including PayPal, providing greater flexibility in payment methods.

Now including PayPal, providing greater flexibility in payment methods. Audit Defense: Optional professional assistance for audits, offering peace of mind for small business customers filing Forms 1065, 1120 or 1120-S.

Optional professional assistance for audits, offering peace of mind for small business customers filing Forms 1065, 1120 or 1120-S. Digital Signature: A streamlined digital signing process to eliminate the need for physical paperwork.

Peace of Mind: Guaranteed

TaxAct doesn't just talk about accuracy and maximum refunds. They guarantee it.

Max Refund Guarantee: you won't find a bigger refund with any other tax filing software.

$100k Accuracy Guarantee: you can count on TaxAct software to be 100% correct, backed by $100,000 .

Martini continued, "No one looks forward to doing their taxes, but TaxAct is committed to building solutions that help customers get them over with, more easily than ever before, no matter how complex their return."

Details about the new features and enhancements for TaxAct 2024 products can be found in the press kit with press materials and images.

About TaxAct

TaxAct is a comprehensive DIY tax software provider dedicated to making tax filing easy, accurate, and stress-free. Offering user-friendly technology, step-by-step guidance, and expert support, TaxAct empowers individuals, families, and businesses to file confidently across all 50 states. To learn more about TaxAct, visit www.taxact.com or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

