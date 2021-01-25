TaxAct Launches Xpert Help to Assist Americans With Their Toughest Tax Questions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TaxAct® announced the launch of TaxAct Xpert Help™, a new add-on service providing unlimited, on-demand, one-on-one support from professional CPAs and tax experts, seven days a week.1 This tax season, Americans are facing an ever-evolving tax landscape, with many needing to navigate immense personal changes that could impact their taxes significantly. TaxAct created Xpert Help to give customers, from the comfort of their homes, live access to a team of tax experts who are ready to help them achieve their best possible tax outcomes.

If customers have tax questions while filing their returns using TaxAct, they can connect in the moment with a live tax expert or schedule a call back when it is most convenient for them. On weekdays and weekends, TaxAct Xpert Help professionals are available to provide unlimited personalized tax advice to help customers file with ease. Through Xpert Help, customers will also have the option to share their computer screen, making it easier for the live expert to answer the questions.

No matter if a customer's question is related to the tax code or changes in their life, Xpert Help will connect the customer with a dedicated professional to help them file accurately and confidently. TaxAct's team of trained and qualified experts include:

Certified public accountants (CPAs) and enrolled agents (EAs) with an average of eight years of tax preparation experience who stand ready to help filers navigate the tax implications of their life changes, including the impacts of unemployment income and stimulus payments, in order to help them get their maximum refund when they need it most.

TaxAct Xpert Help can be added to any of TaxAct's products, including TaxAct Free, which now supports reporting unemployment income at no charge. TaxAct's team of CPAs and EAs are also available to answer state-specific tax questions to help filers accurately file their state returns. Whether customers are filing one state return or multiple, they will be matched with the tax professional that's best suited to help them complete their returns and claim the deductions they deserve.

"After a year of countless life changes for so many filers, we are excited to offer Xpert Help to our customers who have questions about their tax situation and might not know where to turn for help when they need it," said Curtis Campbell, President of TaxAct. "Our experts are ready to help you not only go through the filing process, but also help you get your maximum refund2 and file with peace of mind, all at an affordable price."

TaxAct Xpert Help and TaxAct Online products are now available at www.taxact.com.

About TaxAct®

TaxAct is a savvy, tax-ﬁling partner that provides Americans with aﬀordable DIY tax software to successfully navigate the U.S. tax code. As a pioneer in the industry, TaxAct's products enable all users – regardless of profession, tax bracket or complexity of their return – to quickly and accurately ﬁle their taxes all while discovering new ways to leverage their tax situation and improve their ﬁnancial well-being. At TaxAct, taxes are our expertise, but we don't see them as the end goal. Rather, we believe taxes are a stepping-stone to possibility. Possibilities that are unique as every ﬁler. Possibilities that help each hardworking American not only claim the money they deserve but also enable them to make smart money decisions. We deliver the power of possibility through straightforward technology to help ﬁlers secure their best tax outcome and elevate their ﬁnancial lives.

To learn more about TaxAct, a business of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), visit www.taxact.com or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is on the forefront of financial technology, pioneering tax-smart financial solutions that empower people's goals. Blucora operates in two segments including wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management business, the No. 1 tax-focused broker-dealer, with $76.2 billion in total client assets as of September 30, 2020, and tax preparation, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax preparation software with approximately 3 million consumer and professional users. With integrated tax and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to provide better long-term outcomes for customers with holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

1TaxAct Xpert Help is available to certain users of TaxAct's online, consumer 1040 product. Service hours limited to designated scheduling times and by expert availability. Some tax topics or situations may not be included as part of this service. View full TaxAct Xpert Help Terms and Conditions.

2Maximum Refund and $100k Accuracy Guarantee: If you receive a reduced refund or increased tax liability, or pay penalty or interest because of a TaxAct error, we'll cover such charges and pay you the difference in the refund or liability up to $100,000. Guarantee only applies to software errors and does not apply to errors attributable to the user. Click here for more information.

