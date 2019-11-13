TaxAudit Debuts Tax Debt Relief Service to Assist Growing Number of Taxpayers Who Owe Back Taxes to the IRS or State Government

FOLSOM, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxAudit, the largest audit defense service in the country, today announced the launch of Tax Debt Relief Assistance to aid taxpayers who owe back taxes to the IRS or state government. With a reported 900,000 Americans owing back taxes, the program is designed to help taxpayers reach the best possible outcome in the event back taxes are owed. This may include an affordable payment plan, reducing or removing penalties, assisting with an appeal, or even dissolving some, if not all, tax debt.

Tax Debt Relief Assistance complements TaxAudit's premier audit defense service that provides access to audit representation to more than 11 million members who are audited by the IRS or state taxing agency. As the leading audit defense service in the nation, TaxAudit handles and resolves more than 32,000 audits a year.

"Owing the IRS money can easily become overwhelming, especially for those who think they have to face the IRS alone," said Jake Sindt, CEO of TaxAudit. "For over 20 years, our team of tax professionals have shielded taxpayers from the IRS in the event of an audit. Extending our services to include Debt Relief Assistance is a natural progression. Whether it's an audit or back taxes, we're here to advocate on behalf of the everyday taxpayer and reach the best possible resolution. No one should have to pay the IRS more than they actually owe and no one should have to face the IRS alone."

TaxAudit's Tax Debt Relief Assistance connects taxpayers with licensed tax professionals, including EAs, CPAs and attorneys from the very first phone consultation and thorough assessment through to the final resolution. TaxAudit reviews each client's individual situation, and clients receive regular updates, and are never subject to surprise fees. Additionally, TaxAudit's proven technology ensures personal information remains private and secure.

As part of the program, TaxAudit will also be introducing multiple other services including:

Audit Reconsideration

Currently Not Collectible

Innocent Spouse Relief

Installment Agreement

Offer in Compromise

Penalty Abatement

Revenue Officer Case Representation

Stop Wage Garnishment

Tax Levy Relief

Tax Lien Release

About TaxAudit

As the exclusive provider of TurboTax® audit defense, TaxAudit is the largest and fastest-growing audit defense service in the country for taxpaying individuals and small businesses. With over 11 million members, TaxAudit handles more audits than any other firm.

TaxAudit offers audit representation in regard to both IRS and state taxing authority audits and examinations and defends taxpayers from the moment they receive an audit notice through to the best possible resolution. Members receive expert tax representation and relief from the nightmare of being audited – at a price point any taxpayer can afford. The company also offers Tax Debt Relief Assistance to taxpayers who owe back taxes to the IRS or state government.

TaxAudit is headquartered in Folsom, CA, but provides representation services wherever the taxpayer is located.

