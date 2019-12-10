TaxAudit Reveals Eleventh Hour Tax Tips and Strategies Under Year Two of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

FOLSOM, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxAudit , the largest audit defense service in the country, today released its last-minute 2019 tax tips to help taxpayers be proactive with their end-of-year tax and financial decisions that could potentially minimize their tax bill. TaxAudit's tips and strategies will help inform taxpayers about ways to potentially save money on their taxes and understand how the changes to the tax code under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will impact their tax return.

"Even though we're going into our second filing year under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, taxpayers are still struggling to understand the code completely. Plus, there are changes that only took effect as of January 1, 2019, so there's a lot of room for confusion," said Dave Du Val, TaxAudit's Chief Customer Advocacy Officer. "Despite the end of the year quickly approaching, taxpayers still have time before December 31st to make certain moves that could help lower their tax bill. And, as always, taxpayers should remember to check with their tax professional about their individual tax situation."

TaxAudit's 2019 Eleventh Hour Tax Tips include:

Adjust your withholding. Review your withholdings to see if you need to make an adjustment. Take advantage of the IRS's free withholding calculator to make sure your withholdings are not too high or too low. You may remember that the IRS made available a W-4 in late 2018 that often caused a "surprise" at tax time. The IRS revised the form in 2019 for, hopefully, better results.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act changed the bonus depreciation for assets placed in service after September 27, 2017 , and prior to January 1, 2023 , to 100% deduction. There are a few income rules to review for each taxpayer's individual situation.

For taxpayers who receive a year-end bonus or collection of rents, business debts, and payments for services for cash basis taxpayers, consider deferring these to 2020 to potentially pay less tax depending on your tax rate and taxable income.

After being lowered to 7.5% in 2017 and 2018, the threshold for the medical expense deduction has increased to 10% for 2019. If you are planning to itemize your deductions in 2020, consider paying for any unreimbursed medical expenses in December rather than waiting for next year.

If you paid for any college or school expenses, there may be credits available for you. Ensure you have all your receipts and records as well as a 1098-T form from the qualified educational institution(s). If you have a 529 plan, consider making contributions before the end of the year up to the allowable limit.

Alimony payments are no longer deductible for divorces and separations which took place after 2018. And that means the alimony received is not taxable either under these same guidelines.

However, if your standard deduction is higher than your itemized deductions you will not receive an additional benefit. You may want to consider making this year and next year's charitable gifts before the end of 2019 if you do expect to itemize.

If you've sold stocks at a gain this year, it's not too late to sell under-performers to offset those gains. This is a popular strategy for reducing taxes, commonly referred to as "harvesting losses."

There are multiple contribution limits for 2019 depending on your situation. For example, the limit is $19,000 for 401(K) base contributions plus $6,000 for "catch-up" for taxpayers 50 and older. The base contributions for IRAs is $6,000 with $1,000 as "catch-up."

You'll need meticulous documentation for all expenses you plan to write off. The sooner you can collect your receipts, the sooner you can file your tax return.

You'll need meticulous documentation for all expenses you plan to write off. The sooner you can collect your receipts, the sooner you can file your tax return. Remember to check the rules before making any of these moves to make sure you understand how they apply to your specific situation.

Please note: This is only a short list of some tax moves taxpayers should make before the end of the year. Please spend time learning about the rules at IRS.gov so you are knowledgeable about qualifying deductions, exemptions, and more that may help to reduce your tax burden.

About TaxAudit

As the exclusive provider of TurboTax® audit defense, TaxAudit is the largest and fastest-growing audit defense service in the country for taxpaying individuals and small businesses. With over 11 million members, TaxAudit handles more audits than any other firm.

TaxAudit offers audit representation in regard to both IRS and state taxing authority audits and examinations and defends taxpayers from the moment they receive an audit notice through to the best possible resolution. Members receive expert tax representation and relief from the nightmare of being audited – at a price point any taxpayer can afford. The company also offers Tax Debt Relief Assistance to taxpayers who owe back taxes to the IRS or state government.

TaxAudit is headquartered in Folsom, CA, but provides representation services wherever the taxpayer is located.

