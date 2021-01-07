TaxBit Secures Investments from PayPal Ventures and Coinbase Ventures; Winklevoss Capital Doubles Down

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxBit , which offers cryptocurrency tax automation software targeted for crypto users, exchanges, and merchants, is excited to announce new investments from PayPal Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, and existing investor, Winklevoss Capital. These new investments from major fintech companies reinforce the importance of tailored software solutions, like TaxBit, in driving widespread cryptocurrency adoption. TaxBit solutions automate all aspects of cryptocurrency tax compliance for consumers, businesses, and exchanges. TaxBit Enterprise and TaxBit Consumer continue to transform the cumbersome experience of calculating and reporting taxes on cryptocurrency transactions.

"We want to thank our customers, partners, and investors for helping us move the cryptocurrency space forward, " said Austin Woodward, CEO and Founder of TaxBit and Certified Public Accountant. "This investment will help us achieve our aim of being the most innovative and trustworthy provider of cryptocurrency tax technology."

TaxBit was founded by CPAs, tax attorneys, and software developers in order to enable widespread cryptocurrency adoption by automating the regulatory hurdle of tax compliance. TaxBit's software is used by thousands of everyday crypto users, in addition to crypto exchanges and merchants with regards to their 1099 and enterprise reporting requirements. TaxBit is located in Salt Lake City, UT. To learn more visit: www.taxbit.com , Twitter , LinkedIn .

