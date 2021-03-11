TaxConnex ™ Rounds Out 2020 with an 18% Growth in Organic Revenue and an Industry Leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 83
Mar 11, 2021, 14:57 ET
ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxConnex ™, a technology-enabled sales tax outsourcing service provider, announced today that their annual organic revenue grew 18% in 2020, proving that even in a trying year, sales tax compliance doesn't stop. TaxConnex also revealed that they added 82 new client entities to their portfolio in 2020 and achieved an industry leading Net Promoter Score of 83.
Net Promoter Score ® (NPS ®) is calculated based on responses to a single question, "How likely is it that you would recommend our company/product/service to a friend or colleague?" and was recently asked of TaxConnex clients in a client survey. NPS can be as low as −100 (all detractors) or as high as +100 (all promoters). An NPS of +50 or over is excellent, for most industries, above 70 is world class. TaxConnex's NPS score was 83 with no detractor scores. These are especially exciting results as the industry standard NPS for the finance industry is a 34.
"Service and excellence have always been two of our core values at TaxConnex," explained Robert Dumas, Founder and Managing Partner at TaxConnex. "We have great pride in the service offerings we provide our clients and are overjoyed with our NPS scores and client feedback. 2020 was a tough year for many businesses, including our own clients, and I'm proud of the way our company was able to endure, provide excellent support and continue to grow amidst the chaos."
The TaxConnex client survey also revealed other great stats on the service provided by TaxConnex:
- 99% of clients surveyed plan to continue utilizing TaxConnex's service in the future
- 100% of expectations are met or exceeded when it comes to communication and understanding sales tax compliance requirements
- 95% of clients surveyed say they are extremely satisfied with the responsiveness of the team that supports their sales tax compliance
About TaxConnex™
TaxConnex™ is a technology enabled sales and use tax service provider focused on delivering an outsourced sales tax department to businesses and corporations that have a multi-state sales tax responsibility and lack the sales tax knowledge and capability to manage on their own. To learn more about TaxConnex sales & use tax compliance services visit: www.taxconnex.com.
