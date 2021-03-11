TaxConnex ™ Rounds Out 2020 with an 18% Growth in Organic Revenue and an Industry Leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 83

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxConnex ™, a technology-enabled sales tax outsourcing service provider, announced today that their annual organic revenue grew 18% in 2020, proving that even in a trying year, sales tax compliance doesn't stop. TaxConnex also revealed that they added 82 new client entities to their portfolio in 2020 and achieved an industry leading Net Promoter Score of 83.

Net Promoter Score ® (NPS ®) is calculated based on responses to a single question, "How likely is it that you would recommend our company/product/service to a friend or colleague?" and was recently asked of TaxConnex clients in a client survey. NPS can be as low as −100 (all detractors) or as high as +100 (all promoters). An NPS of +50 or over is excellent, for most industries, above 70 is world class. TaxConnex's NPS score was 83 with no detractor scores. These are especially exciting results as the industry standard NPS for the finance industry is a 34.