TaxDay™ Becomes Official Partner of the Major League Baseball Players Association

Professional athletes travel extensively and must report and allocate a portion of their compensation, based on time ("duty days") spent in each U.S. state where they play. Teaming up with TaxDay gives the MLBPA's member players and professional staff access to a convenient tool that helps them securely and effortlessly track their state-level travel, and easily generate reports to assist their accountants and other financial professionals with mandatory yearly tax reporting.

"Having spent over 23 years as CFO for a Major League Baseball team and as CFO of the Major League Baseball Association, I've experienced firsthand the challenges that the so-called 'jock tax' presents for professional athletes at tax time," said Jonathan Mariner, Founder and President of TaxDay. "TaxDay was designed to take the hassle out of keeping track of multi-state travel, and to provide credible documentation in the event of a tax audit. MLB players and staff can now harness TaxDay to gain 'tax confidence' when they travel during the playing season, and all year long."

To date, the TaxDay app holds tax residency rules for all 50 U.S. states and uses the GPS-tracking features in a user's mobile device to automatically determine when a new jurisdiction has been entered and accurately catalogue taxable days. TaxDay users can also upload travel records and other receipts to document their travel, which are securely stored in the cloud for future reference.

As an Official Partner, TaxDay receives marketing and promotional support from the MLBPA in exchange for providing TaxDay app subscription services to all MLBPA members and professional staff.

"The MLBPA has always been at the forefront of providing quality services to its members," said Tim Slavin, Chief of Business Affairs for the Major League Baseball Players Association. "We have partnered with a number of companies who can help us meet that goal, and believe that TaxDay, as our most recent addition to that group, is well-suited to address a vital need for all of our players—seamless, accurate tracking and reporting of travel days for taxes."

About the MLBPA

The Major League Baseball Players Association is the collective bargaining representative for all professional baseball players of the 30 Major League baseball teams and serves as the exclusive group licensing agent for commercial and licensing activities involving active Major League baseball players. On behalf of its members, it operates the Players Choice group licensing program and Players Choice Awards, as well as the Major League Baseball Players Trust (http://www.playerstrust.org), a charitable foundation benefitting that was established and is run by Major League Baseball Players. Follow: @MLB_Players; @MLBPlayersTrust; @MLBPAClubhouse.

About TaxDay™

TaxDay™ is an innovative and essential travel-tracking app for individuals who work and/or live in multiple U.S. states and are required to track and report residency status and taxable travel days each year at tax time. For the first time, TaxDay has boiled down all of the complex U.S. state tax and residency laws into one, easy-to-use app that helps ensure accurate travel records. The app holds tax residency rules for all 50 U.S. states and uses GPS tracking on mobile devices so travelers can reliably track their travel days and receive residency threshold notifications to avoid unintended consequences—like an audit—at tax time.

The TaxDay app can be synched across multiple devices and logins, so accountants, personal assistants and other parties can help travelers maintain accurate travel records.

TaxDay was founded by Jonathan Mariner, former CFO of Major League Baseball, and Amanda Angelini, an entrepreneur and innovative business expansion executive and advisor in Financial Services, Tech and Digital Media. Angelini was also instrumental in building the digital media business at Major League Soccer/Soccer United Marketing.

The TaxDay app is available for purchase in Apple's App Store and is compatible with iPhone and iPad (requires iOS 8.4 or later; Android version to be released soon). For more information about TaxDay and how you can gain confidence at tax time and all year long, please visit www.taxday.com.

