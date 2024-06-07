Taxes Served Corp. Acquires Blue Mountain Bookkeeping LLC to Enhance Tax and Bookkeeping Services

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taxes Served Corp., a premier tax services firm based in Hoboken, NJ, proudly announces its acquisition of Virginia-based Blue Mountain Bookkeeping LLC. This strategic move, set to be finalized at the beginning of June, aims to strengthen and deepen Taxes Served Corp.'s capabilities in delivering comprehensive tax and bookkeeping services.

Andre Ellis Jr., owner of Taxes Served Corp. , expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition.

"Acquiring Blue Mountain Bookkeeping LLC is an exciting step in our ongoing efforts to expand and enhance our service offerings," Ellis said. "We are committed to providing our clients with the highest level of expertise and support, and this acquisition allows us to do just that."

Blue Mountain Bookkeeping LLC will continue to operate as a separate entity, maintaining its location in Virginia. This approach ensures that clients will continue to receive the same personalized service they have come to expect, while also benefiting from the enhanced capabilities and resources that Taxes Served Corp. brings.

This acquisition is one of many in recent years, reflecting Taxes Served Corp.'s strategic growth and dedication to broadening its scope. By integrating Blue Mountain Bookkeeping LLC into its operations, Taxes Served Corp. is poised to offer a more robust suite of bookkeeping services to its expanding client base.

About Taxes Served Corp.:

Taxes Served Corp., based in Hoboken, NJ, is a leading provider of tax services committed to helping individuals and businesses navigate the complexities of tax preparation and planning. With a focus on accuracy, efficiency, and client satisfaction, Taxes Served Corp. continues to grow and adapt to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

About Blue Mountain Bookkeeping LLC:

Blue Mountain Bookkeeping LLC, located in Virginia, offers a wide range of bookkeeping services tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses. Known for its personalized approach and commitment to excellence, Blue Mountain Bookkeeping LLC has established itself as a trusted partner for its clients.

